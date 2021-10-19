Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, October 19, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Tuesday, 19 October 2021, 13:12 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 MicroTech Medical (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd.
糖尿病治療及監測醫療器械提供商微泰醫療於香港聯合交易所主板成功上市

香港, 2021年10月19日 - (亞太商訊)  - 專注於糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治療及糖尿病監測醫療器械的微泰醫療器械(杭州)股份有限公司（「微泰醫療」或「公司」，股份代號：2235.HK，今天於香港聯合交易所有限公司（「聯交所」）主板上市。

鳴鑼開市

微泰醫療器械(杭州)股份有限公司董事會主席、執行董事、行政總裁鄭攀博士致辭

微泰醫療本次全球發售63,529,500股H股，發行價格為每股30.50港元，於扣除公司就全球發售應付的包銷費用及佣金以及估計開支後，全球發售所得款項淨額預計約為18.15亿港元（不含超額配售）。公司於香港公開發售反應良好，初步提呈的發售股份已獲小幅超額認購，相當於香港公開發售初步可供認購的6,353,000股香港發售股份約6.79倍；國際發售獲得小幅超額認購，相當於根據國際發售初步可供認購發售股份總數約4.9倍。

微泰醫療器械(杭州)股份有限公司董事會主席、執行董事、行政總裁鄭攀博士表示︰「今天，微泰醫療在聯交所上市，踏上國際資本舞台，是公司的一個重要里程碑。自2011年成立以来，微泰醫療專注於糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治療及監測醫療器械，以在中國和全球範圍內優化糖尿病的管理方式。我們致力於成為糖尿病監測、治療器械領域創新解決方案提供者。為實現該願景，我們將不斷提高產品的功能和質量、继续提升我們的研發能力、擴大全球足跡及建立基於雲端大數據的糖尿病管理平台，讓全世界的糖尿病患者在臨床和經濟上受益。」

關於微泰醫療
微泰醫療專注於糖尿病管理，提供糖尿病治療及糖尿病監測醫療器械，以在中國和全球範圍內優化糖尿病的管理方式。公司成立於2011年，致力於幫助糖尿病患者擁有更健康美好的生活。核心產品Equil貼敷式胰島素泵（「Equil」）是半拋式貼敷式胰島素泵。在中國目前獲批的所有胰島素泵產品中，Equil是唯一一款貼敷式胰島素泵。除了Equil，公司還有兩款其他類別的商業化產品，即持續血糖監測系統及血糖監測系統，以及其他六款處於不同開發階段的在研產品。公司擁有進一步改良的多元的自主開發在研產品線，包括閉環人工胰腺、第二代貼敷式胰島素泵系統、AiDEX X以及IVD器械。

此新聞稿由博達浩華國際財經傳訊集團代表微泰醫療器械(杭州)股份有限公司發佈。如有垂詢，請聯絡︰

博達浩華國際財經傳訊集團
馮嘉莉小姐 +852 3150 6763 kelly.fung@pordahavas.com
陆 淼小姐 +852 3150 6788 ivy.lu@pordahavas.com
刘 媛小姐 +8621 3397 8842 louise.liu@pordahavas.com
陳 蒙小姐 +8621 3397 8842 mona.chen@pordahavas.com


話題 Press release summary

部門 健康与医药
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Ev Dynamics Delivers Over 70 Electric Minibuses to the Philippines   
Oct 19, 2021, 19:10 HKT/SGT
Woven Capital Invests in UP.Partners' New Venture Capital Fund Dedicated to Powering the Future of Mobility Through Emerging Technology  
Oct 19, 2021, 16:04 HKT/SGT
Myanmar Government to Re-Open Schools, Revive Economy and Support Currency to Overcome 'Triple Crisis Situations' of Pandemic, Economic Slowdown and Issues of National Stability  
Oct 19, 2021, 15:30 HKT/SGT
Avance Clinical Client News: XWPharma Initiates First-in-Human Studies of XW10508, in Development for Fast-acting Relief of Treatment-Resistant Depression and Chronic Pain  
Oct 19, 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Agilex Biolabs Shares How to Select the Right Bioanalytical Tools for Immuno-oncology and Vaccines Studies - OCT Webinar  
Oct 19, 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering Successfully Completes Testing of New "KS-21" Solvent for CO2 Capture  
Oct 19, 2021, 14:37 HKT/SGT
Hitachi, Tohoku University and Kyoto University Become World's First to Establish Technology for Highly Efficient, High-quality Production of Actinium-225, a Material Required for Internal Radiation Therapy Called TAT  
Oct 19, 2021, 13:03 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power Receives Order of Two Gas Turbines for the Hunter Power Project in Australia  
Oct 19, 2021, 12:19 HKT/SGT
WARC, TikTok and Publicis Groupe release "From Discovery to Purchase: The Role of Community Commerce" a new study revealing the potential of creator-driven marketing for brand growth  
Oct 19, 2021, 10:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu and Aichi Cancer Center Develop AI System to Offer Patients Personalized Cancer Treatment  
Oct 19, 2021, 09:28 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       