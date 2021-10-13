Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 11:17 HKT/SGT Share: ANIVERSE《爆笑蟲子Lava》20件NFT作品在BINANCE NFT 上市，瞬間'售罄'

韓國首爾, 2021年10月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 7日，Aniverse在世界最大規模的虛擬貨幣交易所 Binance NFT Marketplace上展示了20種'《爆笑蟲子》的 3D公仔模型 NFT'。 由於是紀念Aniverse的 Binance NFT首次上市的NFT，所以由高品質的3D藝術設計組成的'爆笑蟲子 3D公仔模型 NFT'在公開後，迅速進行交易並火爆售罄。



另外，Aniverse也出現在了 Binance NFT Marketplace首頁上的'Top Creator'和'Trending'的清單上，根據業界分析，充分展現了Aniverse NFT的價值和日後作為全球NFT專案的可能性。



目前，Aniverse的20種'爆笑蟲子3D公仔模型NFT'在售罄後，使用者之間的交易依舊活躍，而且因需求過多，最高能以370倍以上的價格達成交易。



此次公開的20種NFT是僅在 Binance NFT獨家提供的NFT，可通過ETH、BUSD、BNB購買，以拍賣價和固定價進行銷售的方式支援交易。



Aniverse的方針是通過此次 Binance NFT上市和自身NFT的售罄，在全球卡通市場上確保了NFT Initiative，並擴大Aniverse的生態系統。



另一方面，Aniverse於8月31日推出了自己的NFT Marketplace 'Aniverse NFT'，作為《爆笑蟲子》 10周年紀念限量版NFT售罄後，獲得了國內外的極大關注。



Aniverse 擁有《爆笑蟲子》、《恐龍戰騎（ Dinocore）》 等多部動漫IP。 Aniverse 的IP動漫目前在包括Netflix在內的196個國家的各大電視臺頻道上播出，YouTube的訂閱人數已達到1300萬左右。



