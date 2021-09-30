Thursday, 30 September 2021, 20:36 HKT/SGT Share: 中國基建投資(00600.HK)與香港樂氏集團簽署合作備忘錄

香港, 2021年9月30日 - (亞太商訊) - 中國基建投資(00600.HK)董事會宣佈，於2021年9月30日，集團計畫與香港樂氏集團有限公司訂立諒解備忘錄，內容有關結合文化旅遊，康養中心，中醫老藥鋪、中醫文化體驗館、藥膳餐飲館、養生館等綜合連鎖專案的選址、開發、租賃及物業管理服務的合作。



根據合作諒解備忘錄，集團將與樂氏集團開展合作，合作模式包括但不限於：為樂氏集團的連鎖中心提供選址與開發、物業管理服務，或成立合營企業，以合資方式共同投資合作專案，並租賃予營運商。經過雙方的決策管理層審批通過後，雙方簽署正式合作協定。



資料顯示，樂氏集團是一家以文化旅遊，康養中心，中醫藥鋪、養生館及提供中醫保健諮詢為核心業務的企業。



董事會認為，隨著市民對文化旅遊和健康的強勁需求，經營文化旅遊和健康業務尤其是中醫大健康相關的實體中心的設立和物業管理需求增加，此合作專案將助力集團業務在中國以橫向及縱向發展，進而為集團增加收入來源，因此訂立諒解備忘錄符合公司股東的整體利益。







