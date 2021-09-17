龍馬環衛助力泰國新能源環衛裝備實現“從0到1”的突破



福建龍岩, 2021年9月17日 - (亞太商訊) - 近期，龍馬環衛（股票代碼：603686）在龍岩高陂廠區舉行新能源環衛車輛的發車儀式，本次啟程前往泰國的環衛車輛包括電動洗掃車、垃圾車及灑水車。這是龍馬環衛打開東南亞市場的重要一步，也標誌著龍馬環衛的業務在東南亞市場有了更進一步的拓寬。

圖為發車儀式現場

圖為此次落地泰國的福龍馬純電動洗掃車

圖為此次落地泰國的福龍馬純電動垃圾車

圖為此次落地泰國的福龍馬純電動灑水車

泰國是東南亞的經濟重鎮，高度發達的旅遊業已經成為泰國的一張重要名片。但泰國近年來也深受空氣污染的困擾，霧霾已經成為了泰國的常客。除了農作物焚燒、工業排汙以外，車輛尾氣的大量排放是造成泰國空氣污染的的主要原因。發展新能源汽車是實現碳減排的重要措施，泰國政府也在近期制定目標希望大力推廣新能源車輛，環衛車輛作為公共領域的車輛之一，龍馬環衛希望能協助泰國在環衛車輛方面率先一步新能源化。



龍馬環衛電動洗掃車、垃圾車及灑水車是為積極回應國家新能源政策，滿足市場新能源產品需求而打造的純電動產品，整車由電驅動，續航持久，操作人性化及智慧化，純電動產品相較傳統的燃油車輛在運營成本和保養維護成本方面也更具經濟上的優勢。



此次“福龍馬”牌純電動環衛車輛的交付意義深遠，因為該批純電動環衛車是泰國首次在環衛裝備領域引進的新能源環衛車，同時也意味著龍馬環衛產出的純電動產品在海外受到了認可，此次合作的達成對於國內環衛行業以及龍馬環衛來說，都是一次里程碑式的突破。助力泰國打造綠色、智慧、便捷的環衛生態，將成為龍馬環衛下一階段在泰國市場發力的重中之重。



關於龍馬環衛裝備股份有限公司



福建龍馬環衛裝備股份有限公司成立於2000年，於2015年在上交所上市，是集城鄉環境衛生系統規劃設計、環衛裝備研發製造銷售、環衛運營、投資為一體的環境衛生整體解決方案提供商。



龍馬環衛是國內首家專注於環衛領域的主板上市公司，股票納入上證中國製造2025主題和上證380指數樣本股。多年來公司堅持專業化經營戰略，專注於環境衛生事業，在環衛裝備領域不斷探索創新，已形成環衛清潔、垃圾收運、新能源環衛裝備三大核心產品體系，可廣泛滿足城鄉環衛清潔和垃圾收轉等環衛作業需求。



