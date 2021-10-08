Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 8, 2021
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT
來源 BitHub Africa
基於比特幣閃電網絡 (BLN) 和 Whive 協議的分佈式能源系統，在東非試點
BitHub Africa 通過其旗艦項目 Melanin Solar 與 Hivos East Africa 合作，在東非農村部署由比特幣閃電網絡 (BLN) 和 Whive 協議支持的眾網分佈式能源解決方案

肯尼亞內羅畢, 2021年10月7日 - (亞太商訊)  - BitHub Africa 與 Hivos East Africa 合作，在肯尼亞 Kajiado 的一個名為 Singiraine 的馬賽村部署了第一個區塊鏈支持的可持續能源可行解決方案，稱為Melanin 智能盒（MSBX）。此次部署是在 BitHub Africa 在內羅畢的研究實驗室進行了五年的研究和開發之後進行的。

太陽能和區塊鏈紀錄片，BitHub Africa 和 Hivos East Africa 夥伴關係 https://youtu.be/L2rS1P5ph_Q

安裝在 Singiraine 藥房屋頂的太陽能光伏電池板

BitHub Africa & Melanin 太陽能研發團隊

Singiraine 供應商在安裝Melanin太陽能智能盒 (MSBX)

這些努力是與 Kajiado 縣政府合作完成的，允許在村內的當地藥房、學校和教堂安裝初級試點階段。社區對該項目表示讚賞，他們說事實證明該項目對他們非常有價值。

“村里的許多地方機構都沒有適當的照明，加上夜間不安全。自從我們有了 Melanin Solar，我們節省了用於購買汽油的成本，”Singiraine 村村長說道。

Melanin 太陽能是 BitHub Africa 的先驅項目之一，也是非洲首個此類項目，它使用區塊鏈技術，利用比特幣閃電網絡 (BLN) 和 Whive 協議。因此，社區之間可以通過 BLN 共享能量，並以 Whive 數字代幣的形式存儲多餘的能量。

BLN 是建立在比特幣區塊鏈上的第二層網絡，它使交易能夠由 MSBX 實時自動化，同時降低與使用比特幣第一層區塊鏈相關的成本。

於 2020 年 2 月 2 日推出的 Whive 區塊鏈協議是一種點對點 (p2p) 區塊鏈協議，它通過去信任獎勵來激勵可持續能源解決方案的構建，使用戶能夠將多餘的太陽能轉換為基於區塊鏈的數字代幣，稱為數字能量存儲的過程。

作為綠色優先的區塊鏈協議，Whive 的突出特點之一是 CPU 挖礦；優化以加速太陽能採礦的採用。該協議還可用於其他環境、社會和治理 (ESG) 項目，特別是符合聯合國概述的可持續發展目標 (SDG) 的風能和小型水電項目。

Whive 實用型代幣在新加坡 SWFT 交易所上市後一直暴露在市場條件下。 BitHub Africa 與美國 Ujengo Lab LLC 一起作為主要貢獻者之一，在 Whive 協議的開發中也發揮了重要作用。

除了數字能源存儲，分佈式能源項目為社區帶來了一系列其他好處，其中包括使用區塊鏈技術在點對點 (p2p) 市場中彼此共享能源的能力。

“如果你看看農村地區，那裡有人擁有太陽能係統，但他們可能在周末或白天的某些時間不使用它，那麼電力可能會使其他人受益。那個人可以從他們那裡購買電力，但不會不僅為這個人提供了額外的收入，而且還提供了更多且多樣化的能源獲取途徑，而無需大量的前期資本成本，”Hivos 氣候行動之聲的 Wangari Muchiri 創新負責人。

在最近的一次採訪中，BitHub Africa 的聯合創始人 John Wainaina Karanja 斷言，該項目的好處是將依賴貸款購買太陽能家庭系統的太陽能消費者轉變為生產、消費、儲存和分享過剩能源的產消者。以可擴展的方式與社區成員交流。

在為了地球而進行脫碳工作的緊迫感的推動下，使用開源、去中心化技術可以加快進步，創造創新和透明度的變革水平。區塊鏈有能力加速實現共同願景並提供與脫碳相關的市場主導解決方案。這是一項社區努力，以確保該行業不會進一步加劇氣候變化的衝擊。

為期一年的試點成功表明，利用區塊鏈技術實現清潔能源解決方案不僅適用於邊遠地區的社區，也適用於城市地區的居民“並非遙不可及”。因此，BitHub Africa 通過 Melanin Solar 旨在促進這種採用，因為它進入了由區塊鏈驅動的價值 2 萬億美元的非洲 p2p 太陽能市場。

一瞥已經展開的未來，該試點項目為非洲站在全球能源創新和氣候正義的前沿奠定了基礎，技術的力量推動了變革，在這個地球上的小口袋 Singiraine 村，這是一個受歡迎的前景，在陽光下對更美好未來的希望在哪裡。

關於 Melanin Solar 和 BitHub Africa

由 John Karanja 和 Christian Kakoba 於 2019 年共同創立的 Melanin Solar 正在通過我們基於區塊鏈的分佈式太陽能解決方案 Melanin Smart Box (MSBX) 推動整個非洲的可持續能源獲取；此 MSBX 解決方案將使高效的太陽能微電網生態系統能夠在我們的目標市場中部署。

通過我們位於內羅畢區塊鏈中心 BitHub Africa 的Melanin 學院，Melanin Solar 的目標是培訓 2,000 名區塊鏈工程師，他們將為 Melanin Solar 和其他綠色解決方案的開發和部署做出貢獻。

Melanin 太陽能網站：https://melanin.solar
Whive 協議討論組：https://t.me/whiveio
觀看紀錄片：https://youtube.com/watch?v=L2rS1P5ph_Q

聯繫信息:
John Karanja
電子郵件: company@melanin.solar
電話: +254 725 274191

資料來源: BitHub Africa

