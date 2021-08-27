Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Friday, 27 August 2021, 16:19 HKT/SGT
赤子城科技CEO李平：出海企業應具先發優勢，當地語系化是“掘金”關鍵

香港, 2021年8月27日 - (亞太商訊)  - 導語：“企業全球化長期來看是必然的發展方向，而越早出海就會建立相應的先發優勢，構築起自身的競爭壁壘。同時中國企業的出海浪潮，也將助推國際人才資源、產業配套等自發向這一方向流動，長期來看對於出海企業的發展有著巨大助益。”赤子城科技（股份代號：09911.HK）CEO李平在接受大公網專訪時表示。


赤子城科技CEO李平

業績盈喜：中期淨利潤同比增長近40倍
作為國內最早一批出海的互聯網企業，赤子城科技出海10年，積累了大量海外使用者和資料，形成了龐大的流量生態基礎。隨著近年來赤子城科技集中發力社交領域，流量價值的釋放為公司整體業績打開了巨大的增長空間。

據赤子城科技中期業績公告顯示，截至2021年6月30日止六個月，公司上半年總收入約人民幣10.4億元，較2020年同期增長近6倍；淨利潤約人民幣1.4億元，較2020年同期增長近40倍。公司稱，有關大幅增長得益於社交業務的高速發展，公司持續在產品研發和當地語系化經營方面大力投入，使用者規模不斷擴大，並成功打入發達市場。

據公告資料顯示，截至2021年6月30日止六個月，赤子城科技增值服務業務收入錄得約人民幣8.2億元，較2020年同期增長超50倍，實現爆發式增長，增值服務業務收入在總收入中的占比提升至79.1%。 流量變現業務收入錄得約人民幣2.2億元。

“增值服務收入的爆發主要是社交業務的快速增長帶來的，尤其是在發達國家市場的增長。”對此，赤子城科技CEO李平解釋道，“上半年，我們的社交業務在新興市場保持穩定發展的基礎上，加大發達國家市場投入力度。發達國家的使用者規模不及新興市場，但已經經過充分的市場教育，有良好的付費習慣和付費能力。在發達國家的突破使我們的用戶價值獲得提升，這也是我們目前社交收入增速高於社交月活增速的原因”。

對於接下來海外市場的開拓規劃，李平稱，未來赤子城科技將繼續深入開拓發達國家市場，加大在北美、歐洲、日韓等市場的運營投入，提升使用者規模和產品影響力，同時探索更多潛力市場，進一步完善社交業務的全球佈局。

從資本市場看，赤子城科技在社交領域的業績爆發也吸引了不少全球優質資本青睞。資料顯示，今年6月，全球最大資產管理公司貝萊德集團(BlackRock, Inc.)首次建倉赤子城科技，總持股數664萬，持股比例達0.66%，成為公司第十一大股東，此後又連續加倉，持股比例上升至0.83%；7月，全球頂級資產管理公司威靈頓管理(Wellington Management Group LLP)以主動資金建倉赤子城科技，持股數91.6萬；緊跟著8月，赤子城科技再獲波士頓Acadian資產管理公司(Acadian Asset Management LLC)建倉，持股數48.3萬。

先後獲得多家海外頂級資管機構建倉，可以看出赤子城科技的社交成品已成功打入歐美發達市場，並具備了一定品牌知名度，外資機構對其未來發展潛力堅定看好。同時，公司股票先後入選富時羅素旗艦微盤股指數、MSCI中國小型股指數等國際權威指數，也使其在全球資本市場的知名度和流通性進一步提升，成為獲得境外資管機構加倉的原因之一。

核心競爭力：深耕當地語系化運營，視音訊社交方向具先發優勢

身為國內“出海賽道”的首批“吃螃蟹者”，李平帶領赤子城科技出海探索的十年，也使他對海外市場有深刻的理解。

能從一眾出海企業中脫穎而出，並獲得國際資本看好，李平認為，赤子城科技的核心競爭優勢之一就在於自身的當地語系化能力，而這也是近年來決定出海企業能否成功“掘金”的關鍵。

“我們（赤子城科技）一直以來踐行深度當地語系化經營，在海外多個國家和地區落地了超過10個當地語系化經營中心，積累了成熟的海外運營團隊和當地語系化經驗。我們深入研究各地市場的法律法規、風俗文化及用戶需求，不斷生產符合使用者偏好的優質內容，提升使用者體驗，擴大使用者規模。同時海外團隊擁有極強的本地資源拓展能力，在當地市場打通上下游鏈條，實現多類型的本地化合作。”據李平透露，目前赤子城科技還在進一步加強品牌建設，做好政商關係。“要為十年、二十年的長期經營打好基礎”他補充道。

近期社交巨頭Facebook、Match Group等紛紛開始在視音訊方向佈局，顯示出視音訊正在成為未來線上社交的主流發展趨勢。而在這一方向，赤子城科技則有先發優勢。“我們在這一領域佈局較早，從2016年起入局視音訊社交，目前已推出了Yumy、MICO、YoHo等多款視音訊社交產品，構建了多元的視音訊社交矩陣。”李平認為，隨著互聯網技術不斷發展、年輕用戶成為主要消費群體，目前線上社交正經歷著由圖文時代到視音訊時代的一次變革，視音訊方向將是未來大勢，而赤子城科技選擇在早期介入市場，將更有利於公司在社交市場搶佔份額、建立先發優勢和競爭壁壘。

“之後，公司將以規模為先，進一步加大投入力度，實現全方位增長。”李平表示，接下來，產品方面，赤子城科技將繼續發力開放式社交賽道，聚焦視音訊形式；市場方面，繼續深入開拓發達國家市場，加大在北美、歐洲、日韓等市場的運營投入；而用戶方面，則是抓住全球年輕用戶人口紅利，重點關注Z世代等年輕用戶群體。

展望未來，李平對行業賽道前景頗為看好。他分析，當前國內流量紅利殆盡、獲客成本不斷攀升，對比之下海外仍有巨大的發展空間。比如，全球開放式社交賽道，預計5年內將達到千億美元的市場規模，目前還有很大的挖掘空間。

“現在越來越多的中國企業正將目光放到海外，中國出海勢力逐漸壯大。赤子城科技作為一家自2013年起就確立出海方向、業務重心全部在海外的‘原生’出海公司，更容易抓住機遇，也會獲得更多國內外投資者的關注。此外，整個行業的當地語系化經營程度將繼續加深，有助於我們在海外尋找更多的合作機會。從方方面面而言，這都將推動我們的出海業務更加健康快速地發展。”李平向大公網記者說道。



