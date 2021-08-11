Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 21:05 HKT/SGT Share: “縱深新未來·首屆大灣區新經濟論壇”新聞發佈會今日在深召開

香港, 2021年8月10日 - (亞太商訊) - 《粵港澳大灣區發展規劃綱要》：大灣區不僅要建成充滿活力的世界級城市群、國際科技創新中心、“一帶一路”建設的重要支撐、內地與港澳深度合作示範區，還要打造成宜居宜業宜遊的優質生活圈，成為高品質發展的典範。建設粵港澳大灣區是國家未來的重要戰略部署，可以充分發揮港澳和內地的綜合優勢，且進一步提升該區域在國家經濟發展和對外開放中的引領作用，對保持中國香港、澳門特別行政區的長期穩定發展也具有重要意義。

首屆大灣區新經濟論壇發佈會現場情況

論壇負責人介紹論壇情況

構建灣區新經濟生態圓桌對話

粵港澳大灣區是中國經濟水準最發達、開放程度最高的地區之一，擁有巨大的內需市場和政府支持，全球技術、資本、人才在此交匯，擁有孵化具有全球競爭力企業的資源優勢。截至2021年6月30日，中國市值500強公司大灣區擁有121家，合計市值達25.51萬億元，並擁有騰訊控股、招商銀行、中國平安等3家萬億市值公司。截至2021年6月30日，粵港澳大灣區培育境內外上市公司2363家，在全國占比近30%，總市值合計35.29萬億，相比2010年的10.66萬億增幅達231.05%。



今年10月，“2021縱深新未來·首屆大灣區新經濟論壇”將在深圳拉開序幕。2021年8月10日，論壇新聞發佈會率先於深圳召開。發佈會上，特邀嘉賓華創深大CEO黃凱文、心流科技COO俞雷、幸福商城CMO李悅嘉、亞太航海聯合創始人邱思娜、啟辰諮詢副總裁吳愷等20家大灣區企業代表出席，對大灣區新經濟的宏觀環境、資本市場、消費市場進行深度探討。



風雲變局·復蘇征途



據大灣區新經濟論壇聯合發起人馬曉晨介紹， 2021“縱深·新未來”大灣區新經濟論壇將於10月15日正式啟幕。今年是“十四五”的開局之年，在此宏觀大環境下，流量衝擊下，資本市場和消費市場都面臨著不同的機遇和挑戰，如何破局生存謀求發展，這將是本屆論壇焦點話題。本屆論壇設置了《“十四五” 邁進新征程 大灣區新經濟風雲起》、《前瞻大灣區|新經濟浪潮再起 資本市場迎高品質發展》、《流量衝擊下的消費品牌機遇與挑戰》三大主題對話。



論壇聚焦高品質多維度新經濟領域內容生態，為共議新經濟領域協同發展、合作融合提供國際交流平臺，旨在促進灣區新經濟領域企業發展與融合，探索大灣區的可持續發展新未來。屆時，多方資源將聚焦新消費、高新技術、智慧製造、大健康生物醫藥、金融科技、資本市場等領域，圍繞灣區格局、新經濟領域的資本流動、企業發展創新升級等多項議題交流探討，為粵港澳大灣區未來發展建言獻策。



首屆大灣區新經濟論壇設置多個環節，廣邀國內知名經濟學家、新經濟智庫學者、國內及跨國公司高層精英管理者，除主題論壇外還設置如大灣區路演投洽會｜成渝企業對話大灣區企業主題panel｜閃耀·品牌展覽中心｜首屆大灣區新經濟企業帆船挑戰賽等環節。同時邀請灣區新經濟研究院、新潮傳媒作為合作單位一起為論壇助力。



前瞻風浪·資本與品牌



2021年全國兩會期間，多位人大代表就促進加快大灣區金融市場與金融服務一體化發表提案，進一步加強大灣區資本市場的開放實驗性、互聯互通性已成為眾望所歸。在此際遇下，新經濟浪潮的再度湧動，一方面為大灣區資本市場注入新經濟動能，推進資本市場站上高品質發展的新起點。另一方面為粵港澳大灣區建設提供了難得的時代機遇，大灣區新經濟企業有望站上更高品質的發展平臺，擔當起中國經濟增長極的重任。因此論壇發佈會邀請啟辰諮詢副總裁吳愷主持，華創深大CEO黃凱文、心流科技COO俞雷、幸福商城CMO李悅嘉為嘉賓，以“構建灣區新經濟生態”為主題展開深度探討。



華創深大CEO黃凱文表示，大灣區迎來新經濟發展機遇，尤其是以深圳為主，經過電子行業、手機行業的發展，供應鏈基礎非常完善，也造就深圳硬科技的硬實力。硬科技是華創深大專注做產業投資的領域，硬科技體現在智慧化、高端化、精密化和國產替代化四個方面。作為創投機構亦看重創始人借助少量資源而創造較大成果的能力，給予資本的回報率和周轉率就會高一些。而華創深大立足深圳，具有先行示範區的優勢，後續將助力更多具備硬科技實力的公司做大做強，扶持上市。



心流科技COO俞雷提及，新經濟應該主要聚焦於硬核科技和新消費，硬核科技是以人工智慧為代表的新技術，新消費則是因媒介傳播模式更新而崛起品牌效應。心流科技起源于哈佛大學的腦機介面公司，屬於非常硬的“獨角獸”新能源有限公司，目前在非侵入式方面排名全球前列。後續還將持續發力交互方面，包括腦電、肌電的交互。助力未來的AR和VR眼鏡交互技術與國際化技術接軌，甚至超越國際水準。



幸福商城CMO李悅嘉在談到新經濟企業的特點時表示，新經濟企業具備抓住新的細分領域的增長機會、迎合新的消費人群、善於整合市場資源等特點。而幸福西餅從線上互聯網電商業務開始拓展線下新零售門店，以新零售門店高頻烘焙麵包茶飲業務拉通線上相對低頻的生日蛋糕、下午茶業務，以此打通流量埠和用戶需求，持續著力於大環境、用戶需求以及抓資源的能力。



亞太航海聯合創始人邱思娜提及帆船賽事是傳播方式的一種突破。受益于廣泛高端受眾群體，借助賽事事件與大眾建立情感連接，逐步建立品牌偏好及忠誠度。配合線上線下媒體資源的整合，公關活動及現場展示等行銷手段，達到有效傳播。帆船賽事不但展現了帆船運動、海洋文化的魅力，還代表大灣區的生活方式及未來憧憬等。而亞太航海致力於帆船運動的推廣，積極推動帆船與企業的跨界合作。至今已經舉辦多屆帆船大賽，經驗豐富並且獲得矚目成績。



值得一提的是，大灣區新經濟論壇將會為企業持續搭建企業整合產融資源平臺，為進一步助力實現區域經濟帶金融科技創新中心位置，精准對接企業資源，在產業與資本的深度融合方面將迎來更大的發展機遇。



本次論壇由福布斯環球聯盟、啟辰諮詢聯合主辦，福布斯中國作為特別媒體支援單位參與其中。



福布斯環球聯盟是福布斯集團旗下的全球化交流平臺，依託福布斯國際影響力和跨行業資源，與福布斯中國深度融合，通過線上、線下豐富多元的定制化內容及活動，為會員提供別具一格的學習、成長、交流與合作機會。大灣區將是中國創新與經濟發展的引擎，也是福布斯環球聯盟四大戰略區域之一。未來，福布斯環球聯盟將在大灣區深耕厚植，持續提高服務標準，整合行業精英資源，打造中國圈層社交新時代。



作為一家在2003年就進入中國的國際媒體，福布斯中國始終聚焦中國經濟社會的發展，致力於在“講好中國故事”的同時，搭建中國與世界溝通的橋樑。粵港澳大灣區的蓬勃發展推動了區域造富的巨輪。在2021福布斯全球富豪榜中，深圳是中國內地擁有最多富豪的前三大城市之一。福布斯中國在與眾多傑出企業家和行業領袖的對話中發現，強勢崛起的大灣區早已他們的戰略藍圖中佔據了一席之地。當前，粵港澳大灣區建設如火如荼，福布斯中國相信，它將迅速成為中國經濟高品質發展的新引擎，並在未來大放異彩。







