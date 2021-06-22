Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 11:36 HKT/SGT Share: 優趣匯：專注於日系快消品牌，將成港股品牌電商第二股

香港, 2021年6月22日 - (亞太商訊) - 2021年6月20日，港交所披露易公佈了中國領先品牌電商運營服務商——優趣匯的過聆訊後更新資料集，這家專注為日系快消品牌提供一體化、全渠道、高增值電商運營綜合服務的細分領域領先公司，或將有機會成為繼寶尊電商之後，成為香港資本市場內第二家品牌電商上市企業。

去年，據國家統計局數據，全國網上零售額占社會消費品零售總額的比重正式突破20%大關。憑著過去十多年的電商紅利，中國不但成為了全球最大的電商市場，資本市場也誕生了阿里巴巴、京東、拼多多等電商巨頭，三家總市值已超過5.5萬億人民幣。



隨著電商行業茁壯成長起來的、清晰可見的有兩個行業：一個是物流行業，另一個則是被市場所普遍忽略的品牌電商運營服務業——為品牌商家的數字化經營轉型提供後台技術支援及前台運營服務等。



去年9月底，行業龍頭寶尊電商回港的「二次上市」，或正式開啟了挖掘這一隱藏在電商巨頭們背後的眾多品牌電商企業的市場價值的新浪潮，緊隨其後的，深耕垂類的品牌電商亦獲得資本市場更多的關注。



優趣匯的到來，或將重新開啟品牌電商行業重估的窗口。



收入規模業內領先，上市前估值快速提升



隨著一眾日本快消品牌在中國虜獲大量忠粉，日本成為跨境進口在線零售市場前五大原產國中年增長率最高的國家，優趣匯的業務走勢也隨之水漲船高。



按招股書所示，優趣匯於2020年錄得營收28億元，從2018-2020年營收增長情況來看，公司的收入呈現穩健增長的特徵，公司在2020年的收入規模是可比公司（A股中小板上市定位於快消品牌電商企業的若羽臣）的247%，領先優勢顯著。



同樣受投資者關注的一點是，優趣匯在2019年、2020年分別淨虧損7949.5萬元、1616.2萬元，但據招股書顯示，虧損主要來自優先股公允價值變動的影響。



一些公司在高速成長中，通過發行可轉換優先股進行融資發展的情況十分普遍，快速成長過程中公司估值不斷上漲，導致這些優先股的「帳面增值」巨大。而國際財務報告會計準則中，要求將這種優先股的「帳面增值」計為虧損，從而造成了很多高成長性公司出現帳面「虧損」的假像。



借用創新工廠掌門人李開復的說法，優先股公允價值虧損並非真的虧損（這裡是指經營方面產生的虧損），而是把投資人的增值都算進去了。即，估值的增長越可觀，由優先股公允價值帶來的「帳面虧損」就越大，而這些日益增加的「虧損」實則為公司高速成長的見證。



若排除掉優先股公允價值變動因素等影響，優趣匯2019-2020年經調整的非國際財務報告準則利潤實際應為1.39億元、1.07億元。從調整後的資料來看，優趣匯的盈利狀況較為健康，且已經能持續產生較為穩定的利潤。



而公司的投資價值及成長性，或在其帳面上所顯示的優先股公允價值變動情況上面有了初步的「展示」，筆者仍然相當期待上市之後的優趣匯，在快速增長的潛力賽道上進一步體現出長期價值創造能力，伴隨著業績的持續釋放，公司的估值或仍然存在較大提升空間。



毛利率持續提升，內生成長性顯現



作為日系快消品牌電商運營服務領域TOP1 的存在，我們從兩個維度來解讀優趣匯的收入結構。



第一，是按照品牌電商傳統的經銷、代銷和運營業務進行劃分。優趣匯的業務收入主要來自於B2B、B2C進銷差和品牌運營服務費，其中B2B收入占比43.9%，B2C收入占比54.9%，服務費收入占比1.2%；整體價值更高的B2C收入占比從2018年的43%提升至2020年的55%。



第二種方法就是按照跨境貿易、一般貿易及服務費模式進行劃分，按照招股書所示，該三種模式實現收入占比分別為42.7%、56.1%、1.2%，同樣的，毛利率較高的跨境貿易模式所創造的收入占比從2018年的34%提升至2020年的43%。



業務結構的持續優化所帶來最為直接的結果就是，公司毛利和毛利率持續提升，以及建立起較為穩健的盈利能力。2018-2020年，優趣匯的毛利率24.3%、28.9%及31.7%，持續提升趨勢顯著。



據招股書所示，優趣匯在2020年錄得毛利潤8.7億元，經統計2018-2020年相關資料可得，公司毛利潤的年均複合增長率（CAGR）達到20.6%，而這一期間的營業利潤和調整後淨利潤分別能夠穩定的維持在1.4億和1億規模以上。



綜合上述，從財務數據來看，優趣匯已展現出不俗的一面，亦較同業可比競爭公司擁有更優的表現數據，這不單是公司規模效應所帶來的優勢，筆者相信更是由公司綜合實力或競爭性壁壘才形成的累積優勢所帶來的，作為快消品牌電商運營服務賽道的領先企業，優趣匯已在其最新公佈的招股書中展現出其「攻守兼備」特質，具備成長性的同時也並不乏確定性，接下來將繼續拉長視野與時間軸，以更為長遠的角度來看待公司的投資價值。



後發優勢強勁，在品牌電商的細分賽道佔據有利位置



至於優趣匯未來的增長空間如何，可從其市場占位元及服務能力來著手進行分析。



資料獲悉，優趣匯在跨境領域擁有顯著的先發優勢，不僅僅是首批在天貓國際跨境電商運營服務商、首批佈局保稅區倉庫的電商運營服務提供者，亦是首批負責Moony和小林品牌天貓國際CIP （進口集采）創新項目的運營服務商。



優趣匯連續多年獲得天貓五星服務商，也是天貓國際紫星服務商，這是為數不多的能獲得多個由中國最大電商平台認證的品牌電商服務商，目前，優趣匯運營18家天貓旗艦店和26 家天貓國際旗艦店。



另外優趣匯也是京東美力聯盟的成員企業，是平台認證的美妝品牌電商服務供應商。根據近期第三方數據機構iiMedia Research艾媒諮詢發佈的《中國品牌電商服務商綜合競爭力排行榜》，優趣匯入選中國品牌電商服務商綜合競爭力Top15，反映出公司綜合實力及近年來在業內有目共睹的快速成長。



據灼識諮詢報告，以2019年電子商務渠道在中國出售的日本品牌快速消費品GMV計，優趣匯在中國品牌電子商務解決方案提供商中排名第一，市場份額為5.5%。



目前，優趣匯在主要電商平台所運營的店鋪數量達到88家，合共為28個品牌合作夥伴及66個品牌提供品牌電子商務解決方案，其中58個品牌來自日本。



而相比一般貿易，跨境貿易是海外品牌進入中國市場的突破點，特別對於中小品牌來說，是其進入中國市場的最便捷選擇。而跨境電商供應往往需要協調多方參與者，類似優趣匯這一類專業的跨境電子商務解決方案提供商，其業務優越性得以持續凸顯，能夠緊緊捉住市場高速擴容的機會。



據灼識諮詢等報告顯示，2014年至2019年，中國進口品牌電商運營服務市場規模以40.2%左右的複合增速升至5592億元。同時，預計這一市場規模將以約8.2%的複合增速繼續擴大，至2024年達到8293億元。而優趣匯所聚焦的日本快消品牌領域，其對應的電商服務市場規模增速還要更高，2014年至2019年約為43.1%，預計2019至2024年約為8.7%。



且值得強調的是，基於資料分析，優趣匯亦具有突出的品牌營銷能力和內容生產能力。



直觀的看資料，優趣匯運營的所有B2C旗艦店粉絲數量已突破千萬，其中蘇菲天貓旗艦店、Moony天貓國際旗艦店分別擁有330萬粉絲、180萬粉絲。內容佈局上，優趣匯已自建MCN機構栗豚文化，在淘寶、小紅書和抖音等電商平台孵化自有的KOL。



與之對應，優趣匯強大的新品牌孵化能力也不容忽視。以江原道為例，通過ECRP系統及使用者行為模型來分析並運用資料，優趣匯曾成功解決江原道新進入中國市場面臨的低回購率、低促銷效率、不平衡的收入結構等挑戰，成功激發其品牌用戶粘性。從「雙11」等國內大型電商節的複購率指標來看，公司運營的江原道天貓國際店鋪複購率，該資料已從2018年的11%上升至2020年的29%。



總結來說，筆者判斷在為數不多的實力品牌電商服務企業當中，憑藉差異化競爭優勢的優趣匯，是擁有能夠突圍而出與快速成長的機會。



值得一提，優趣匯不但站在了處於增長階段的跨境電商、快消產品、B2C電商等優勢賽道，而公司當前展現出的較強的捕捉流量、挖掘資料、營銷變現能力，以及可綜合反映出公司一體化、全渠道、高增值、全生命週期的電商運營綜合服務能力的平台所產生的新品牌孵化能力，皆為公司「後發優勢」提供了深厚的基礎，有望加速實現公司在業內排名輪次和影響力的提升，因此優趣匯此番上市的時點，落在了公司新一輪爆發的臨界點之上，可謂正合乎事物發展的規律和趨勢。



而來勢洶洶的優趣匯，無疑會給同業競爭公司帶來不少的壓力，甚至會激發起整個品牌電商服務行業產生類似「鯰魚效應」的作用，該公司不斷加強的互聯網平台的「雙邊網路效應」更是其重要的內在價值之一，隨著「護城河」的加深，優趣匯的赴港上市是它不斷做大做強的一次良好契機，對於投資者而言，同樣也不應忽視這樣的機會。



