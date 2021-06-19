DeFi Powerhouse Fantom 的加密貨幣 FTM 將在 BitFinex 和 Gemini 正式上市

|
紐約, 2021年6月19日 - (亞太商訊) - 在過去24 小時內有兩個主流的加密貨幣交易平台上架了Fantom，因為該區塊鏈平台及其代幣FTM 持續的在全球範圍內擴大其足跡。
1. Bitfinex 是世界上歷史最永久的交易所之一，在今天宣布了上市。
2. 總部位於美國的加密貨幣交易所 Gemini 昨天宣布 FTM 上市，允許美國公民在其受監管的交易平台上購買和交易。
Fantom在2021年第一季度表現出卓越的增長。它使用戶能夠快速進行區塊鏈交易且避免了高昂的手續費用、複雜的界面、緩慢的交易速度和薄弱的安全性。
Bitfinex
用戶可以使用 Fantom 的速度和低交易成本在 Bitfinex 上的 Opera 主網上提取和存入 FTM。 Bitfinex 成立於 2012 年，是最早為滿足對加密貨幣交易而建立的首批專業平台之一。從那時起，該團隊獲得了寶貴的經驗，同時鞏固了他們作為加密資產交易商和機構首選平台的地位。
Bitfinex 在亞太地區被廣泛使用，尤其是在中國，通過在平台上上市增加了 Fantom 在該地區的影響力。
GEMINI
Gemini，正式名稱為 Gemini Trust Company LLC，被認為是最值得信賴、最可靠且同時受到合法監管的加密貨幣交易平台之一。它的開發者 Cameron 和 Tyler Winklevoss 一起創建了這個平台，使來自美國的人們能夠使用美元安全地交易和保存各種加密貨幣。 Gemini 因其也成為合法監管的聲譽卓著而聞名。 Fantom 加入 Gemini 是對於雙方互利的，因為 Fantom 將會更接近於成為業內最好的 DeFi（去中心化金融）平台之一。
作為一家總部位於美國的交易所，Fantom 在該平台上的上市現在為美國加密貨幣愛好者和大型投資者等提供了投資機會，現在兩者都更容易獲得代幣。
在加密貨幣方面，美國是金融強國，最近的一項調查顯示，超過 6% 的美國人對加密貨幣有經濟利益。這讓美國在加密貨幣投資方面僅次於中國，不用說，這為 Fantom 開闢了一個充滿機遇的世界。
Fantom 的增長指數
Fantom 的增長指數增長歸因於許多因素，包括其多個與政府合作夥伴的關係。除了良好的用戶使用感之外，Fantom 還是一個對開發人員非常友好的區塊鏈，它通過其去中心化系統深深的吸引著開發人員，使區塊鏈項目實現高效、輕鬆的體驗。 Fantom 的低手續費用使這個平台成為高度受歡迎，更不得不提它還與以太坊有著一定的兼容性。
