熒德控股再次發出盈喜預告 預期20／21財年純利較去年增長近兩倍

香港, 2021年5月26日 - (亞太商訊) - 於香港托根多年的機電工程服務供應商—熒德控股有限公司（「公司」，連同其附屬公司「集團」）（股份代號︰8535.HK），欣然宣布再次發出盈喜預告。基於對最新未經審核財務資料所作出的初步審閱，集團預期截至2021年3月31日止年度（「20／21財年」）所錄得之股東應佔綜合溢利及全面收益總額（「純利」）約為28.5百萬港元，較截至2020年3月31日止年度之總額增加196.9%。



純利有所增加主要因為集團的年內主要業務收益較去年同期有所增加。同時，集團因其採用預製件技術的工場已全面運作，使其安裝工程項目的成本減少，致毛利有所提升；加上集團對管理一般及行政開支實施更嚴格的控制。



熒德控股主席兼行政總裁潘正強先生表示：「縱使新型冠狀病毒疫情對全球及香港經濟帶來前所未有的挑戰，但我們很高興能繼第三季度的良好業績後，再度報捷，於20／21財年的全年業績獲得驕人增長。年內，我們善用工廠運作的預製技術致使相關項目的成本減少，提升毛利，並取得主要業務收益的穩步增長。同時，我們對管理一般及行政開支實施更為嚴格的控制，進一步提升業務的成本效益。憑藉深厚的客戶基礎及穩健良好的管理，預期純利將上升近兩倍。展望未來，集團憑藉穩健及經驗豐富的團隊，將繼續持續為客戶提供優質服務，配合香港政府的利好政策，集團將會更積極參與投標，爭取新項目，以把握龐大的市場機遇，在推動集團持續發展的同時，為股東帶來長遠的利益。」







