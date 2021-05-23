ACDX全球首發Chia奇亞XCH槓桿交易

|
|Monday, 10 May 2021, 16:18 HKT/SGT
|
來源 ACDX
|-- ACDX是世界首個支持XCH槓桿交易的數字貨幣合約交易所
-- XCH是Chia 奇亞主網的代幣，Chia 主網是由BitTorrent的始創人Bram Cohen創建的去中心化智能公鏈項目
-- ACDX上線XCH，務求連接中心化與去中心化的生態圈
|
塞舌爾, 2021年5月10日 - (亞太商訊) - 合約交易所ACDX今天宣布全球首發Chia奇亞（XCH）槓桿交易。 ACDX為XCH上線數字貨幣結構性產品"牛熊幣"，令用戶可以多倍槓桿交易XCH，同時減低倉位風險。
Chia奇亞主網是由BitTorrent網路的創始人Bram Cohen創建。它致力於通過盡可能節能的方式創造一個適用數字化社會的綠色數字貨幣，是自比特幣以來首個企業級數字貨幣使用新的Nakamoto共識算法，目標優化全球金融和支付系統。
"ACDX旨在尋找創新，安全及高效的項目。 奇亞正乎合我們的要求。"ACDX的創始人兼執行主席Andy Cheung說。
ACDX是新一代的數貨幣交易所，致力於將創新產品帶到幣圈。產品由專業交易員設計，其中最獨特的產品結合了永續期貨和期權的特點，叫作牛熊幣（BBS）。它可以像永續期貨一樣容易地交易，並且具有期權等封頂風險的優點。
考慮到今年區塊鏈的廣泛採用，ACDX大力加強了支持全球去中心化金融經濟的決心。隨著Chia奇亞採用更多現代加密工具來實現更豐富的智能交易功能，ACDX認為，上線XCH可以幫助他們實現連接去中化心和中心化區塊鏈經濟之間鴻溝的願景。
"我們一直在密切式留意去中心化金融市場。團隊意識到，許多金融和支付項目在2021年蓬勃發展，並有可能在2022年飛躍，例如PayPal，eBay等。為回應區塊鏈社區的需求，我們決定將更多資源擺放到這一個領域。"Andy Cheung說。
關於ACDX
ACDX是全球首個打造數字貨幣結構性產品的合約交易所。團隊專注研發易於使用，公平，創新的交易產品，迎合數字貨幣交易人的需求。ACDX.io。
