Monday, 2 February 2026, 15:46 HKT/SGT Share: 卡奧斯遞交招股書：技術築牢根基 盈利穩步增長

香港, 2026年2月2日 - (亞太商訊) - 人工智慧與工業互聯網深度融合，既能加速行業創新，推動製造業數智化轉型，也為新型工業化築牢根基。在此背景下，1月30日，卡奧斯向港交所遞交主板上市申請，有望衝擊港股「AI+工業互聯網」第一股。 作為中國領先的工業數智化產品與解決方案服務商，卡奧斯行業龍頭地位穩固。據F&S數據，以2024年收入統計，其在中國基於平臺的工業數據智能解決方案市場排名第一。 依託自研的COSMOPlat工業互聯網平臺「數據+智能」的雙輪驅動優勢，卡奧斯深耕AI與製造場景的融合創新，連續七年位居國家工信部「跨行業跨領域工業互聯網平臺」榜首。憑借核心技術優勢，公司構建了大規模客戶體系，精準對接製造業客戶多樣化需求。截至2025年9月30日，公司累計服務付費企業超9500家，其中國家級專精特新企業超600家。 財務數據顯示，2025年1-9月，卡奧斯收入達44.2億元，其中，數據智能解決方案的收入達到12.8億元，較同期增長59.6%；持續經營業務溢利達到1.46億元，同比增長156%，盈利水準穩步提升。紮實的技術積累與持續向好的財務數據，為其沖擊港股奠定堅實基礎。



