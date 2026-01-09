Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Sunday, January 11, 2026
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Saturday, 10 January 2026, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 Promicell
普瑞美細胞公司於摩根大通2026年醫療保健會議發表

佛羅里達州邁阿密, 2026年1月10日 - (亞太商訊) - PromiCell公司（下稱「本公司」）作為臨床階段細胞免疫療法企業，憑藉獨特優勢致力於為癌症患者開發潛在根治性細胞療法。本公司今日宣布，首席醫療官John Lee醫學博士將發表核心資產PRO CAR -201A（一種針對STEAP1的CAR-T細胞療法）的臨床中期成果。該療法目前正於加州舊金山舉行的「2026生物科技展示會」進行全球首例人體臨床I期試驗，用於治療轉移性去勢抵抗性前列腺癌（mCRPC）。發表時間為太平洋標準時間2025年1月12日（週一）上午11時15分，地點位於舊金山會議中心法蘭西斯會廳（宴會廳層）。(宴會廳層)舉行。

關於普瑞美細胞公司

PromiCell是一家臨床階段細胞免疫療法公司，其候選產品代表高度差異化且創新的CAR-T與TCR-T平台，將分別應用於實體腫瘤與血液腫瘤領域。我們的創新產品管線包含STEAP1 CAR-T細胞、HA-1 TCR-T細胞及CD33 CAR-T細胞，適用於治療mCRPC、尤文氏肉瘤、復發性白血病及急性骨髓性白血病患者。我們的新世代嵌合抗原受體CAR-T細胞療法，旨在突破腫瘤逃逸、疾病復發及免疫逃避等關鍵機制。本公司科學團隊身為CAR-T細胞療法先驅，秉持「智勝癌症、為患者創造更多治癒機會」的使命。更多資訊請參閱：www.promicell.com

聯絡方式：
305-433-1287
anthony@promicell.com 

消息來源：Promicell



話題 Press release summary

部門 健康与医药, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
PromiCell, Inc. presents during JP Morgan's 2026 Healthcare Conference  
Jan 10, 2026, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans  
Jan 9, 2026, 18:00 HKT/SGT
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Yaris MORIZO RR  
Friday, January 9, 2026 3:03:00 PM
Honda Announces New Lines of Models that Represent "Honda Sports DNA" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026  
Friday, January 9, 2026 1:24:00 PM
Honda Launches Fixed-Battery Electric Two-Wheeled Personal Commuter "Honda UC3" in Thailand and Vietnam  
Friday, January 9, 2026 12:27:00 PM
Sponsorship Agreement Reached with LCR Honda; Full-Season MotoGP Entry as Pro Honda LCR  
Friday, January 9, 2026 12:05:00 PM
Mazda Develops New Body Color, "Navy Blue Mica"  
Friday, January 9, 2026 9:23:00 AM
Fujitsu develops digital learning platform for JAL to support self-directed learning and training management  
Friday, January 9, 2026 9:07:00 AM
Capital Margin Trade Announces the Launch of Practical Trading Tools Designed For Structured Market Execution  
Jan 9, 2026, 07:00 HKT/SGT
Military Metals Announces Buyback of 1% Royalty on Slovakian Portfolio  
Jan 8, 2026, 20:59 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 中國： +86 181 2376 3721 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       