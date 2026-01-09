普瑞美細胞公司於摩根大通2026年醫療保健會議發表

|
|
|Saturday, 10 January 2026, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
來源 Promicell
|
佛羅里達州邁阿密, 2026年1月10日 - (亞太商訊) - PromiCell公司（下稱「本公司」）作為臨床階段細胞免疫療法企業，憑藉獨特優勢致力於為癌症患者開發潛在根治性細胞療法。本公司今日宣布，首席醫療官John Lee醫學博士將發表核心資產PRO CAR -201A（一種針對STEAP1的CAR-T細胞療法）的臨床中期成果。該療法目前正於加州舊金山舉行的「2026生物科技展示會」進行全球首例人體臨床I期試驗，用於治療轉移性去勢抵抗性前列腺癌（mCRPC）。發表時間為太平洋標準時間2025年1月12日（週一）上午11時15分，地點位於舊金山會議中心法蘭西斯會廳（宴會廳層）。(宴會廳層)舉行。
關於普瑞美細胞公司
PromiCell是一家臨床階段細胞免疫療法公司，其候選產品代表高度差異化且創新的CAR-T與TCR-T平台，將分別應用於實體腫瘤與血液腫瘤領域。我們的創新產品管線包含STEAP1 CAR-T細胞、HA-1 TCR-T細胞及CD33 CAR-T細胞，適用於治療mCRPC、尤文氏肉瘤、復發性白血病及急性骨髓性白血病患者。我們的新世代嵌合抗原受體CAR-T細胞療法，旨在突破腫瘤逃逸、疾病復發及免疫逃避等關鍵機制。本公司科學團隊身為CAR-T細胞療法先驅，秉持「智勝癌症、為患者創造更多治癒機會」的使命。更多資訊請參閱：www.promicell.com 。
聯絡方式：
305-433-1287
anthony@promicell.com
消息來源：Promicell
話題 Press release summary
部門 健康与医药, Clinical Trials
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2026 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
PromiCell, Inc. presents during JP Morgan's 2026 Healthcare Conference
Jan 10, 2026, 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Argentine Football Association (AFA) teams with Verofax to offer AI Experiences to Fans
Jan 9, 2026, 18:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Announces GR Yaris MORIZO RR
Friday, January 9, 2026 3:03:00 PM
|
|
Honda Announces New Lines of Models that Represent "Honda Sports DNA" at Tokyo Auto Salon 2026
Friday, January 9, 2026 1:24:00 PM
|
|
Honda Launches Fixed-Battery Electric Two-Wheeled Personal Commuter "Honda UC3" in Thailand and Vietnam
Friday, January 9, 2026 12:27:00 PM
|
|
Sponsorship Agreement Reached with LCR Honda; Full-Season MotoGP Entry as Pro Honda LCR
Friday, January 9, 2026 12:05:00 PM
|
|
Mazda Develops New Body Color, "Navy Blue Mica"
Friday, January 9, 2026 9:23:00 AM
|
|
Fujitsu develops digital learning platform for JAL to support self-directed learning and training management
Friday, January 9, 2026 9:07:00 AM
|
|
Capital Margin Trade Announces the Launch of Practical Trading Tools Designed For Structured Market Execution
Jan 9, 2026, 07:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Military Metals Announces Buyback of 1% Royalty on Slovakian Portfolio
Jan 8, 2026, 20:59 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>