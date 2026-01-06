Black Spade Acquisition III Co宣佈為1.5億美元首次公開募股定價



香港, 2026年1月6日 - (亞太商訊) - 2026年1月5日，由黑桃資本有限公司（「黑桃資本」）之附屬公司發起的特殊目的收購公司（「SPAC」）Black Spade Acquisition III Co（「本公司」），今天宣布其首次公開發行的15,000,000 單位價格為每單位10.00 美元。這些單位預計將於 2026 年 1 月 6 日在紐約證交所（「紐交所」）上市交易，股票代號為「BIIIU」。 每個單位由一股A 類普通股和三分之一的可贖回認股權證組成。受限於若干調整，每一完整認股權證均可以每股11.50 美元的行使價格購買一股A 類普通股。單位分拆後不會發行零碎認股權證，只有完整認股權證方可進行交易。當構成這些單位的證券開始單獨交易時，A類普通股和認股權證預計將在紐交所上市，股票代號分別為「BIII」和「BIIIW」。根據慣例交易條件，此次發行預計將於 2026 年 1 月7日完成。本公司已授予承銷商為期 45 天的選擇權，允許其以首次公開發行價格減去承銷折扣和佣金後的價格，額外購買額外2,250,000 份單位，以彌補任何超額配售。 本公司的管理團隊由執行主席兼聯席行政總裁譚志偉先生、聯席行政總裁兼首席財務官吳繩祖先生以及聯席行政總裁兼首席營運官Richard Taylor先生帶領。彼等各曾擔任Black Spade Acquisition Co（「 BSAQ」） 及Black Spade Acquisition II Co（「 BSII」）的執行董事或顧問。BSAQ及BSII亦是由黑桃資本之附屬公司發起的特殊目的收購公司。於2023年8月，BSAQ與越南領先汽車製造商VinFast完成了價值230億美元的企業合併，為當時有史以來以交易作價計算第三大的特殊目的收購公司企業合併（「 de-SPAC」）。於2025年6月，即少於BSII上市後10個月，BSII與The Generation Essentials Group完成了價值4.88億美元的企業合併。 執行主席兼聯席行政總裁譚志偉先生表示: 「我們非常高興能夠透過推出 Black Spade Acquisition III Co 作為 2026 年首批 IPO 之一來擴展我們的特殊目的收購公司系列。 黑桃在生活品味及娛樂領域的強大背景以及自身商業網絡和專業知識，構成了我們第三個特殊目的收購公司的基石。」 Cohen & Company Capital Markets（Cohen & Company Securities, LLC的分部）和Chardan擔任該交易的聯合帳簿管理人。 此次公開發行僅透過招股章程方式進行。招股章程副本可向 Cohen & Company Capital Markets（Cohen & Company Securities, LLC的分部）（收件人：Prospectus Department, 3 Columbus Circle, 24th Floor, New York, NY 10019，或透過電子郵件 capitalmarkets@cohencm.com）、Chardan （收件人：One Pennsylvania Plaza, Suite 4800, New York, NY 10019，或透過電子郵件 prospectus@chardan.com）或從 SEC 網站 www.sec.gov取得。 與證券相關的登記聲明已向美國證券交易委員會（「SEC」）提交，並於 2026 年 1 月5日生效。本新聞稿不構成出售要約或購買要約邀請。如根據任何州份或司法管轄區的證券法，在註冊或取得資格之前此類要約、邀請或出售屬於非法行為，也不得在該州或司法管轄區出售這些證券 圖片說明：

(左起) 聯席行政總裁兼首席營運官Richard Taylor先生、執行主席兼聯席行政總裁譚志偉先生、黑桃資本有限公司創辦人何猷龍先生、聯席行政總裁兼首席財務官吳繩祖先生 關於 Black Spade Acquisition III Co Black Spade Acquisition III Co 是其創辦人黑桃資本之附屬公司所成立的第三個SPAC，旨在與一項或多項業務或資產進行合併、股份交換、資產收購、股份購買、重組或類似業務合併。儘管本公司可能會在任何行業尋求業務合併，但它仍視生活品味及娛樂領域為其核心重點領域之一。本公司尤其對該領域的用戶體驗如何被人工智慧、機器人和量子計算的應用而提升感到特別鼓舞。本公司期待進一步探索數位資產在休閒娛樂產業中日益被接受所帶來的機遇。 Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds, and the search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 投資者關係查詢：

ir@bsaiii.com



