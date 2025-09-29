普源精電遞表港交所：衝刺中國電子測量儀器「A+H」第一股

|
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
香港，2025年9月29日 - (亞太商訊) - 9月29日，國內電子測量儀器領軍企業普源精電（688337.SH）H股上市正式遞表，擬實現「A+H」兩地上市，獨家保薦人為中信證券。
根據弗若斯特沙利文報告，普源精電是中國最大的電子測量儀器供應商。與此同時，2024年中國共三家電子測量企業躋身全球營收前十名業者之列，其中普源精電成為排名最高的中國企業。
普源精電的產品及解決方案主要服務於通信、新能源、半導體以及教育與科研領域等多元化的終端市場，已為90多個國家和地區超過100,000名終端客戶提供服務。
全球電子測試測量市場正迎來技術迭代與需求爆發的雙重紅利，預計2025年至2029年間的複合年增長率達到8.6%，達約人民幣1700億元。在行業發展與技術突破的雙重利好下，普源精電有望以「A+H」上市為契機，進一步鞏固國內龍頭地位，加速成為全球電子測量儀器領域的重要力量。
