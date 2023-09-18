Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
Monday, 18 September 2023, 07:00 HKT/SGT
來源 Eviosys
Eviosys Announces Further Investment in Spain and Portugal, Supporting Market Growth
Eviosys has invested EUR 8 million in expanding the capacity of production of two-piece cans in three factories: Alcochete (Portugal), Murcia and Ribadumia (Spain). The investment will support additional production, custom printing and expanded logistics capabilities at all the sites, supporting the demand Eviosys customers are seeing in the fish, meat and pet food markets.

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACN Newswire / September 18, 2023 / Championing the Eviosys principle of global leader and local partner, the giant in the sustainable packaging industry has invested €8 million in expanding the capacity of production of two-piece cans in three factories: Alcochete (Portugal), Murcia and Ribadumia (Spain).

 

Eviosys Product

An example of the products produced on Eviosys' new lines in Spain and Portugal

 

The investment comes as the growing need for two-piece and EOE round and irregular cans in aluminum and steel in the fish, meat and pet food markets continues to increase. The fish market alone has grown in demand, +3.8% in 2022[1], highlighting the need for a reliable, sustainable, and local packaging manufacturer.

Working closely with partners in Spain and Portugal, Eviosys has seen these highly dynamic markets, rapidly change with consumer trends. As the leader in the canned fish segment, Eviosys has taken proactive steps to ensure businesses in the regions are able to access all of their packaging needs to respond to these trends, supplying end consumers.

To support the additional production capabilities of the factories, investment has been directed into custom printing and bolstered logistics support, meaning Eviosys customers can holistically grow their product production and delivery.

As Eviosys continues to grow in 2023, this investment reinforces its leadership in the Iberian Peninsula. The expanded capacity will allow Eviosys to continue delivering the best level of service to local customers. Investing in solutions to always provide customers with the best services and to ensure they can grow is at the core of Eviosys' mission.

Tomás Lopez, Chief Executive Officer, Eviosys, said:

"Our investment in the region showcases our commitment to our core principle of being a global leader and local partner. In 2023 and beyond, we'll continue to grow with our partners in the region, supporting them in what is a dynamic, fast-moving market, ensuring they can deliver for their customers."

About Eviosys:

Eviosys is a leading global supplier of metal packaging, producing food cans and ends, aerosol cans, metal closures and promotional packaging to preserve the products of hundreds of consumer brands.

Eviosys has the largest manufacturing footprint in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) with 6,700 employees in 45 manufacturing facilities across 18 countries. In 2022, it generated €2.7 billion in revenue. Eviosys is a portfolio company of KPS Capital Partners, LP.

For more information, visit www.eviosys.com.

[1] Shelf Stable Seafood (Source: Euromonitor)

 

