Thursday, 14 September 2023, 20:08 HKT/SGT
建明資源與Core Climate及中國節能積極推動「零碳砂」項目
香港國際機場率先落地應用 促進大灣區綠色發展

香港, 2023年9月14日 - (亞太商訊)  - 建明資源集團有限公司（「建明資源」）受邀出席由香港特別行政區政府和香港貿易發展局主辦的「一帶一路高峰論壇」，分別與香港交易所旗下的國際碳市場Core Climate（「Core Climate」）和中國節能環保（香港）投資有限公司（「中國節能」）簽訂合作意向書，並榮獲由中國節能頒發的全球首個SGS「零碳砂」產品證書，體現出中國節能對全球首個「零碳砂」產品及建明資源向零碳轉型的發展方向的高度肯定。建明資源積極響應國家「一帶一路」發展藍圖規劃，配合ESG「零碳砂」全球概念指標，助力香港及大灣區綠色基礎建設發展，不斷開拓新機遇，實現協同發展。

建明資源獲全球首個SGS「零碳砂」產品證書。（左至右）建明資源集團有限公司董事長-許智森、中國節能環保（香港）投資有限公司副總經理-楊興

建明資源與Core Climate簽訂合作意向書。（左至右）香港貿易發展局副總裁-劉會平博士、建明資源集團有限公司董事長-許智森、港交所碳市場及ESG產品發展部主管,董事-趙健能、中國證監會首席顧問，原香港證監會主席-梁定邦資深大律師、香港交易所集團首席合規總監-Adam SINGER

「一帶一路高峰論壇」是推動「一帶一路」合作的重要國際商貿平台，論壇匯聚來自「一帶一路」沿綫及相關國家和地區的主要官員及商界翹楚，共同探討「一帶一路」帶來的龐大商機。香港作為「一帶一路」的參與者及超級聯繫人，憑藉「背靠內地、面向全球」的獨家優勢，在推動粵港澳大灣區綠色發展及全球淨零排放目標的實現中發揮重要作用。開幕式上，中共中央政治局常委、國務院副總理丁薛祥發表演講並指出，「支持香港盡快加入區域全面經濟夥伴關係協定（RCEP）及與更多國家簽訂自貿與投資協定，與各地開展更緊密合作。」香港特區行政長官李家超亦表示，「香港在「一國兩制」下享有國家的堅實支持和長久以來的國際聯繫。作為國家與世界之間的重要橋樑，香港正擴大與「一帶一路」夥伴在貿易及投資、創新科技、基建發展等方面的合作，以謀求共同利益和達致共同繁榮。」

會上，建明資源分別與Core Climate、中國節能及香港浙經有限公司簽訂合作意向書，十分感謝香港特區政府「一帶一路」辦公室和香港貿易發展局帶來此次合作機遇，促進各方協同發展。建明資源在菲律賓擁有超過15億噸天然砂資源，通過在Core Climate碳交易平台購買超過20萬噸自願碳信用產品並聯合中國節能提供的碳中和規劃咨詢服務，以抵消天然砂資源生產過程中產生的碳排放，真正實現「零碳砂」的生產，並通過「零碳砂」項目推進大灣區綠色建設進程，促進環保產業進一步發展，以更好地滿足全球對環保和可持續發展提出的更高需求，實現長遠碳中和目標。

為配合政府爭取2050年前實現碳中和目標的決心，機管局在香港國際機場三跑填海項目中首次應用了建明資源提供的「零碳砂」，產品備受認可。以此為契機，建明資源將繼續推動「零碳砂」產品的發展及推廣，惠及更多香港及大灣區基建項目。

此外，建明資源憑藉自身優勢緊抓綠色發展機遇，不斷拓寬合作群體，以大灣區為出發點覆蓋長三角，已形成包括中建西部建設股份有限公司、佛山市匯江混凝土集團有限公司、浙江省交通集團及浙江協海集團有限公司等在內的重要合作關係。

通過此次合作，建明資源將進一步為粵港澳大灣區綠色生產貢獻力量，未來，建明資源將繼續抓住綠色發展帶來的新機遇，持續在大灣區拓展客源，以更加優質的產出為合作夥伴提供高品質砂礦資源，以綠色發展為目標，創造穩定的價值回報，實現社會價值。

香港交易所的國際碳交易市場Core Climate於2022年10月推出，是目前國際上唯一提供以港幣及人民幣結算自願碳信用的交易平台，參與者一年內已經增加三倍至近70個。Core Climate平台上交易的優質碳信用源自40多個經國際認證的碳減排項目，包括亞洲、南美及西非的林業、太陽能、風能及生物質能等項目。平台上的所有項目，包括避碳、減碳及碳移除項目，均獲Verra旗下的核證減排標準VCS（Verified Carbon Standard）驗證。


