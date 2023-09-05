Renowned European Art Publisher to Officially Launch in South Korea: Cahiers d'Art Appoints Bo Young SONG of Artue as Its South Korean CEO

Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語 ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。 Monday, 4 September 2023, 08:38 HKT/SGT Share:

韓國首爾, 2023年9月4日 - (亞太商訊) - On September 7th, Cahiers d'Art will officially launch its first expansion in Asia and announce the recent appointment of Ms. Bo Young Song-Founder of Habitus Associates (Artue)-as the CEO of Cahiers d'Art Korea. An active member of the Selection Committee for Art Basel Hong Kong for a decade, Ms. Song is the first Asian partner of the main office of Cahiers d'Art.

Cahiers d'Art Korea's CEO, Bo Young SONG

Cahiers d'Art-the prestigious Paris-based publishing house founded in 1926 by the Greek philosopher and art historian Christian Zervos-is closely associated with the avant-garde artists of the modernist era whom it supported and promoted relentlessly. Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Marcel Duchamp, Man Ray and Joan Miro' were some of its prominent collaborators and featured regularly in the pages of the sought-after Revue Cahiers d'Art.



Through the publication of well-researched and visually arresting documentation of the artists' creative reflection and ongoing artistic production, Cahiers d'Art imposed itself as the reference art journal par excellence distributed to an international readership of art dealers and collectors.



A seminal accomplishment of Cahiers d'Art is the catalogue raisonne' of Pablo Picasso by Christian Zervos, affectionately known as 'The Zervos'. Its first volume was published in 1932 marking the start of over four decades of collaboration and friendship with Pablo Picasso who was intimately involved with the selection and its arrangement. A catalogue raisonne' of 33 volumes was produced compiling more than 16,000 paintings and drawings by the artist.



The last volume of The Zervos catalogue raisonne' was published in 1978. The Zervos is still regarded as an authoritative reference for research and authenticity for collectors and art professionals.



In 2012, Cahiers d'Art was relaunched under the leadership of Staffan Ahrenberg and an editorial board including Sam Keller, Hans Ulrich Obrist, and Isabela Mora; their primary focus was to revive Cahiers d'Art longstanding history of collaborations with leading artists to produce exceptional publications and artworks.



Over the past decade, the publishing house had the privilege of collaborating with major artists such as Ellsworth Kelly, Christo, Rosemarie Trockel, Hiroshi Sugimoto, Alexander Calder, Kim Yong-Ik, Thomas Schutte, Gabriel Orozco, Joan Miro', Lucas Arruda, Lee Ufan, and Arthur Jafa to name a few.

An inaugural presentation of Cahiers d'Art publications will be displayed on the 4th floor of Boon The Shop from September 7th to October 8th, 2023 to coincide with the occurrence of major art events in South Korea including Frieze Seoul and KIAF. Staffan Ahrenberg, the chairman of Cahiers d'Art, will visit South Korea during this period.



Ms. Song expressed her honor in introducing Cahiers d'Art's fine art books and exclusive editions to Asia. She highlighted the significance of Cahiers d'Art's entrance into the South Korean art market and the prediction of a highly positive response from South Korean art enthusiasts to the publisher's offerings.



Ms. Song also announced plans for Cahiers d'Art to actively contribute to the creation of catalogues raisonne's for artists in Asian countries, including South Korea. Through its involvement the publishing house will showcase its extensive experience in compiling beautifully designed invaluable records of artistic production.



The launch of Cahiers d'Art Korea marks a momentous step for both the publisher and the South Korean art community, promising a new chapter of artistic exploration and collaboration.



