HFR Leads 6G Global Standardization as Co-Chair of the Open RAN Industry Alliance

韓國首爾, 2023年8月23日 - (亞太商訊) - HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240), a leading telecommunications equipment manufacturer, today announced it is participating in the Open RAN Industry Alliance (ORIA) as a co-chairman.



ORIA is a recently launched public-private consultant body by the South Korean government and prominent leaders in the mobile industry to strengthen national competitiveness in the area of Open RAN. ORIA endeavors to create a global collaborative ecosystem by encouraging domestic Open RAN technology and product development while providing influence over international standards. A total of 30 companies, including 11 co-chaired companies such as HFR, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, KT, and SKT, and 19 member companies at home and abroad, will participate in this alliance.



Open RAN is a technology that standardizes the interface of mobile network equipment to increase compatibility among equipment from different manufacturers. Through this, the fronthaul interface is opened, and the RAN section is virtualized based on software. In this way, a new mobile network can be built and operated with an AI-based RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller). As technologically advanced countries have recently established policies for introducing Open RAN, it is now recognized as a major paradigm in the mobile telecommunications market.



HFR has Baseband (vCU/DU) software and O-RAN Radio Units (O-RU) that support Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) for private 5G networks. These products can resolve hardware dependency and utilize radio units from various domestic and foreign suppliers whose products are based on Open RAN technology.



Jung HaeKwan, Head of HFR's Private 5G Business Group, said, "We will actively contribute to improving wireless network technology and vitalizing the ecosystem through participation in the public-private joint Open RAN Industry Alliance (ORIA)." He added, "We will do our best to become a global leader in the upcoming 5G/6G market."



About the Open RAN Industry Alliance (ORIA): The Open RAN Industry Alliance is public-private cooperative organization to expand South Korea's Open RAN ecosystem. It has been established with the goal of developing Open RAN technology and supporting standardization through cooperation between participating companies.



About HFR, Inc.: HFR, Inc. (KOSDAQ 230240) is the leading ICT equipment vendor in Korea, offering a full range of optical transport, broadband access with WiFi products, and Private 5G. For the last 23 years, HFR has provided innovative products to the world's largest mobile operators. HFR has established strong partnerships with Korean mobile operators, resulting in leading-edge technology, field-proven deployments, and expansion into the global market. For more information, visit www.hfrnet.com.



