Esewa Money Transfer Partners With Saudi Arabia-Based Enjaz Payment Services Company to Facilitate Remittance Services for Nepalese Migrants and Their Families  

加德滿都, 2023年8月22日 - (亞太商訊) - Esewa Money Transfer, the fastest growing digital-first remittance company under F1Soft Group, which brings inward remittance in Nepal from 200+ countries globally, has entered into an agreement with Enjaz Payment Services Company, a leading financial company in Saudi Arabia.



With this agreement, Nepalese in Saudi Arabia can remit through 150 Enjaz branches or the app to beneficiaries in Nepal via 13,800+ remit agents, 100,000+ Esewa Money Transfer locations, banks, and institutions. This agreement gives Enjaz access to 7.5 million+ Esewa wallet users for direct remittance loading.



Amid the signing ceremony, the CEO of Enjaz, Mr. Khalid Al Zain, stated, "We understand that Esewa Money Transfer is not just a standalone remittance company but a part of F1Soft Group that has institutionalized the digital payments ecosystem in Nepal through various groundbreaking fintech initiatives. Being a Payment company having a deep-rooted belief in innovation and service excellence, we look forward to working closely with Esewa Money Transfer to provide transformative remittance services to the Nepali migrant population in Saudi Arabia and their families back home in Nepal."



F1Soft Group's Global Group President, Mr. Biswas Dhakal, stated, "We are extremely delighted to be associated with such a prestigious institution like Enjaz and see tremendous growth opportunities in our mission to support a significant number of Nepalese working in Saudi Arabia. We will leverage Enjaz's extensive network on physical as well as digital channels."



Director of Group Strategy Mr. Daniel D Shrestha and CEO of Esewa Money Transfer Mr. Ajesh Koirala attended the special signing ceremony organized at Enjaz's head office in Riyadh, involving senior officials of both organizations.



About Enjaz Payment Services Company:



Enjaz Payment Services Company, a leading Fintech company licensed by the Saudi Central Bank provides financial services via the most advanced Fintech methodology in the market. With a brilliant idea, we built our brand, and with superb service, we built our reputation. Enjaz offers a full suite of diversified and innovative financial solutions in the Area of digital and physical channel payments. We are one of few players in the GCC to develop its proprietary best-in-class money remittance platform "Enjaz Easy". Through our partnerships with leading international financial institutions and global money transfer operators (MTOs), our services enable customers to send money to 200+ countries.



About Esewa Money Transfer:



Esewa Money Transfer, Nepal's top fintech conglomerate, offers swift cross-border remittances. Backed by 7.5 million+ Esewa mobile wallet users, it boasts 13,800+ remit agents, 100,000+ cash pick-up sites, banks, and more. Incorporated in 2019, licensed by Nepal Rastra Bank under foreign exchange regulation, Esewa Money Transfer is part of F1Soft Group, empowering 20 million+ people, 1.2 million+ entities with fintech-based payment services.



