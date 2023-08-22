The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute Announces the 11th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium  

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 21:03 HKT/SGT Share:

西雅圖, 2023年8月22日 - (亞太商訊) - The Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) is excited to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, and anyone interested in Functional Medicine for its 11th Annual Thought Leaders Consortium: Next Generation Clinical Management of Chronic Neuroimmune Disorders this October in Seattle, WA.

The two-day event, located at the Seattle Marriott Waterfront, features leading innovators in the application of next-generation approaches for managing complex chronic neuroimmune disorders and will focus on recent discoveries and how to translate this information into clinical practice.



The program will explore the root causes of illness, the complexity of genetic and epigenetic influences, and the power of lifestyle, diet, and environmental and social factors that can impact therapeutic outcomes, with an emphasis on skill development, faculty interaction, and dynamic attendee participation.



With more than 35 countries represented, this immersive educational event is a realization of PLMI's mission to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science.



Beginning on October 20, the first session focuses on advances in the management of neuroimmune disorders, with speakers including Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D., who has spent more than four decades focused on the improvement of human health and is known worldwide as the founder of the Functional Medicine movement. His pioneering work created PLMI as well as the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM). Other topics will include the unique features of specific plant foods in managing neuroimmune disorders and genomic testing and what it says about the risk of neuroimmune disorders.



Three more engaging sessions will be covered during the event with topics including neuroimmune assessment and intervention, advances in personalizing neuroimmune interventions, and advances in repairing broken brain-behavior connections. Attendees will hear from internationally recognized experts such as Dr. Terry Wahls, Aristo Vojdani, PhD, MD, Bridget Briggs, MD, Deanna Minich, Ph.D., CNS, Dale Bredesen, MD, and more. For a full list of speakers and their topics, see the event agenda here.



The last session will also include a discussion period among faculty and attendees and end with closing comments from Dr. Bland.



PLMI looks forward to exploring these approaches to managing chronic conditions with the consortium's attendees. Space is limited at the event, and those wishing to attend can register here.



About PLMI



The mission of the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute is to bring together researchers, clinicians, industry leaders, media leaders, and other stakeholders to focus on new models of healthcare delivery, advancements in medical nutrition therapy, and exciting emerging science. Our vision encompasses building a community around dynamic collaborations, compelling dialogues, evidence-based information and resources, and immersive educational events. Since 1991, hundreds of thousands of healthcare practitioners have participated in PLMI programs, and this collective knowledge has positively impacted the lives of patients all over the world.



Contact Information

Nicole Fox

Media Management

info@plminstitute.org

(206) 201-3794



