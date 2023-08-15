Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 11:43 HKT/SGT
Evident攜手祺鯤科技開展技術對接研討會 全面推進I-REC簽發平臺資料可追溯性進程

香港, 2023年8月15日 - (亞太商訊)  - 近日，上海祺鯤信息科技有限公司（以下簡稱“祺鯤科技”）作為中國首家獲得 I-REC 標準基金會認證的Platform Operator（平臺運營者），與I-REC標準基金會全球最大簽發機構以及I-REC國際綠證全球唯一簽發平臺Evident主創研發團隊在中國香港舉行為期一周的技術對接研討會。

Evident與祺鯤科技核心技術團隊

Evident與祺鯤科技核心技術團隊探討技術相關問題

雙方技術團隊合力解決API介面對接技術問題

雙方核心團隊就如何建立深度溝通機制展開討論

祺鯤科技研發副總裁湯鵬與產品總監陳霄

雙方就如何高效實現I-REC國際綠證技術核證及自動簽發進一步對接，將I-REC國際綠證的註冊、審批到簽發的週期，從原來的數周大幅縮短至數小時，高效解決企業大量資料處理問題。這不僅提升企業I-REC註冊、審批和簽發效率，也提供了更加清晰、可追溯、透明的綠色能來源資料，以最低成本和最大確定性助力企業實現ESG合規。

I-REC標準基金會支援I-REC認證的簽發機構提供高品質、真實可靠的資料驗證服務，為世界各地企業提供全球認可的國際綠證標準，滿足各國ESG合規的市場需求。眾多在華外企、出口企業和國際品牌供應鏈企業，可以通過高效及批量化的技術核證和自動簽發I-REC國際綠證實現ESG合規。祺鯤科技通過與 Evident 平臺對接，未來將持續擴大服務範圍，為更多企業提供I-REC核證服務。

GCC 機構CTO（首席技術官）Jason Slatcher帶領其英國研發團隊與祺鯤科技研發副總裁湯鵬的團隊進行深入交流和技術合作。通過對接，解決了註冊、審批、簽發等環節大批量資料包送和傳輸的技術難題，大幅縮短了國際綠證簽發週期。徹底解決市場上綠證簽發週期長、企業購買的國際綠證可驗證性差、環境權益重複計算等痛點。

Evident首席執行官Ed Everson表示，祺鯤科技是中國第一家真正實現與Evident平臺技術對接的公司，這一合作既提高資料品質，也為全生命週期可溯源的國際綠證提供額外驗證，依靠高品質、可信的資料説明企業高效完成I-REC國際綠證的核證及簽發。中國是第一個成功的市場，未來將在其他國家市場複製推廣。

I-REC國際可再生能源證書（簡稱國際綠色證書）是國際公認的可再生能源消費記錄標準，用於核實企業電力消耗和相關碳排放的來源。該證由各國家指定的簽發機構根據I-REC標準規則和條例簽發，並被碳披露項目和全球企業廣泛接受和認可，以驗證其綠色電力採購和碳排放。目前，全球有超過25個國家有指定I-REC國際綠證簽發機構（包括政府機構、電網運營商、非營利組織和其他實體），在全球50多個國家被普遍認可。 I-REC基金會總部在荷蘭，是認證I-REC簽發機構的非營利組織。經其認證，Evident與各國簽發機構合作，依據國際標準為企業簽發I-REC綠色證書。

祺鯤科技研發副總裁湯鵬表示，祺鯤科技的平臺技術具有普適性，不僅可以解決中國大陸市場日益增長的I-REC國際綠證需求，也可以幫助海外市場的企業實現ESG合規。祺鯤科技將專注於產品和技術研發，提升核心競爭力，以過硬產品和服務拓展海外市場參與國際競爭。

祺鯤科技作為低碳技術領域的踐行者，致力於I-REC國際綠證核證服務，已為超過2000家可再生能源電站提供服務，預計今年年底，將突破6000家。通過全流程自動化核證和簽發最高等級的I-REC綠證，祺鯤科技每年可向市場供應真實可靠、規模大、持續穩定、高時效性的綠證資產。



