Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 08:04 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Star People Mazhar Majeed Instrumental in Joshua Buatsi Signing for Sky Sports

Birmingham, UK, 2023年8月15日 - (亞太商訊) - There were numerous worldwide offers from promoters for British boxing Olympic medalist Joshua Buatsi. Still, he finally chose to sign with promoters Boxxer, who hold the exclusive TV rights for the UK's largest TV sports network, Sky Sports. Mazhar Majeed, the owner of Star People and advisor to Buatsi, negotiated Joshua's multi-million pound, multi-year contract with his first fight on Sky Sports on May 6, 2023.



The anticipated return to the ring of the undefeated Joshua Buatsi against Polish champion Pawel Stepien took place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham in conjunction with global broadcasting partner Sky Sports and Boxxer, and other event partners, including Everlast, WOW Hydrate and Village Hotels. Some said it would be a brutal fight for Buatsi, but Maz confidently predicted it would be the perfect fight for Buatsi to return to the ring.



Spectators occupied the arena, with fans intent on seeing the light heavyweight Buatsi enter the ring for the first time in 12 months against Stepien, a formidable opponent boasting an 18-1 record. It was down to business from the outset, with Buatsi methodically working off the ring rust and setting the pace for a decisive and unanimous victory. Maz, commenting on the night, said, "It was a clash of two worthy rivals, and Josh won by pacing himself - he got the job done. We expected this result and are happy with the great turnout and support for Josh. We hope he'll be fighting again soon, maybe against Dan Azeez - let's see if we can make that happen."



Maz has been working on the promised contest for the last few months, and the fight is definitely on the horizon. He remains confident that the bout will occur between Joshua Buatsi and British, European, and Commonwealth title holder Dan Azeez. He said, "This fight promises to be a blockbuster for British boxing!"



Mazhar Majeed of Star People has been part of the most significant Pay Per View fights in recent boxing history, including the well-documented fight between World Heavyweight Champion David Haye and Tony Bellew on March 4, 2017, and the rematch which took place on May 5, 2018. Maz was also pivotal in brokering the long-awaited Khan-Brook fight, which took place at Manchester's AO Arena on February 19, 2022, after fans had waited over a decade for the clash due to numerous previous failed negotiations. He is currently also advising Chris Eubank Jr.



"Maz got this deal done quickly as he understands the reach of Boxxer and Sky," said Ben Shalom of Boxxer.



When asked about his other sporting endeavors, Maz spoke of Yan Dhanda, a Liverpool's Football Academy graduate who has just completed an outstanding first season with Ross County. "We have high hopes for him; you'll definitely be hearing his name."



About Star People:



Star People is a celebrity management firm specializing in Product Placement, advertising, Public Relations, Events and Production Services. The firm specializes in brand exposure and product placement opportunities within the film, fashion, music, and entertainment industries.



Contact Information

Mazhar Majeed

mazharmajeedpress@gmail.com

447537182844



話題 Press release summary





http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

