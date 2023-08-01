Vasileios Mingos Joins Health-ISAC as European Operations Director

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 21:16 HKT/SGT Share:

ORMOND BEACH, FL, 2023年8月1日 - (亞太商訊) - Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC) has announced Vasileios Mingos has joined the organization and will serve as European Operations Director. Mingos will oversee all Health-ISAC European Operations, the European Regional Threat Operations Center, and represent Health-ISAC throughout Europe.



In his role, Mingos will continue to expand a regional Health-ISAC presence in Europe by collaborating directly with member organizations, including some of the world's largest healthcare firms. In addition, he will develop and enhance partnerships with key regional stakeholders such as industry associations, government agencies, CERTs, and law enforcement.



"We are excited to bring Vasileios onboard for this important mission," says Denise Anderson, President and CEO of Health-ISAC. "He brings a passion as well as deep experience in healthcare cybersecurity to the position. Having him as part of the global team helps solidify Health-ISAC's commitment to securing healthcare globally and serving our members and the health sector in Europe."



Mingos has a strong background in building and leading information security teams since 2017 and his previous work experience includes developing and implementing Eurofins' Security Operations Center and Security Intelligence program in Europe.



ABOUT HEALTH-ISAC



Health-ISAC - a non-profit, private sector, member-driven organization - plays an essential role in providing situational awareness around cyber and physical security threats to the Healthcare Sector so that companies can detect, mitigate, and respond to ensure operational resilience. Health-ISAC connects thousands of healthcare security professionals worldwide to share peer insights, real-time alerts, and best practices in a trusted, collaborative environment. As the go-to source for timely, actionable, and relevant information, Health-ISAC is a force-multiplier that enables healthcare organizations of all sizes to enhance situation awareness, develop effective mitigation strategies and proactively defend against threats every single day.



