  Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 17:12 HKT/SGT
mindzie, inc
mindzie Revolutionizes Business Process Improvement With New Automated Actions Engine in Its AI-Driven Process Mining Platform
mindzie's Automated Actions will empower users to go from discovering process insights to creating customizable workflows to improve them.

得克薩斯州達拉斯, 2023年7月18日 - (亞太商訊)  - mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), a leading provider of Generative AI-Driven process mining and business process optimization software, is proud to announce the addition of a groundbreaking Automated Actions Engine to its flagship platform, the mindzie studio. This innovative feature empowers users to seamlessly transition from identifying process improvement opportunities to taking proactive and tangible actions, all within a single platform.


Process mining has long been recognized as a powerful tool for uncovering bottlenecks, inefficiencies, and areas of improvement within complex business processes. However, until now, organizations faced the challenge of bridging the gap between insight and action. With the introduction of the Automated Actions Engine, mindzie revolutionizes the process improvement landscape, allowing users to drive real change with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Key features of the Automated Actions Engine include:

1. Customizable Automation Rules: The engine enables users to define personalized automation rules tailored to their organization's specific needs. Whether it's automating routine tasks, triggering notifications, or initiating process adjustments, the Automated Actions Engine offers unparalleled flexibility and adaptability.

2. External System Integration: Users can easily define and implement automated actions that seamlessly integrate other systems. This will enable users to schedule or trigger actions to update records within their ERP, launch RPA bots, notify managers through Slack or MS Teams, and more. Providing limitless possibilities to go from insight to action.

3. Pro-Active Process Triggers: Leveraging the power of near real-time data and advanced analytics, the engine continuously monitors process performance and triggers automated actions based on predefined thresholds or conditions. This ensures that potential issues are promptly addressed, enhancing overall process efficiency and effectiveness.

"mindzie is focused on empowering organizations with the tools they need to drive operational excellence," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "With our already embedded Generative AI and now the new Automated Actions Engine, users can not only identify improvement opportunities but also take immediate action, driving efficiency, reducing costs, and enhancing customer experiences like never before. This powerful combination of AI-Driven process mining and automated actions truly revolutionizes the way organizations approach process improvement."

The mindzie studio is available in Cloud Hosted, Enterprise On-Premise, Desktop Professional Edition, and Free Desktop Edition, allowing companies to select the platform that best fits their unique requirements.

For more information, please contact https://mindzie.com/contact/

Contact Information
mindzie media
Media Relations
info@mindzie.com
866-646-3943

部門 Cloud & Enterprise, 数字, Artificial Intel [AI]
