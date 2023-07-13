Thursday, 13 July 2023, 21:31 HKT/SGT Share: 領尖企業（XBE）發布「全球首個DOT標準3+2證券代幣發行（STO）」 擁獨特科技優勢，清晰記錄資產所有權

推動Web 5及虛擬資產的未來重大發展

香港, 2023年7月13日 - (亞太商訊) - 自國家「十四五」規劃明確支持香港建設成為國際創新科技中心，香港特區政府陸續推出多項措施推動Web 3、虛擬資產和智能城市的健康發展，帶動市場對數碼資產驗證的需求增加。作為業內領導者之一，領尖企業有限公司（「領尖企業」或「XBE」）今天欣然宣布，基於其首創的數碼擁有權代幣（Digital Ownership Token，DOT）技術推出「全球首個DOT標準3+2證券代幣發行（Security Token Offering，STO）」，推動Web 5（Web 2的中心化網際網絡 + Web 3的去中心化網絡、自治權和以擁有權為中心的原則）及虛擬資產的未來重大發展，並取得客戶的認同及支持。

(圖片說明) 領尖企業有限公司（XBE）創辦人及主席李應樵博士（左五）、集團行政總裁蘇漢明先生（右四）聯同黃志光先生，JP 香港特別行政區政府資訊科技總監（左六）及一眾主禮嘉賓慶祝「全球首個DOT標準3+2證券代幣發行（STO）」的發布

(圖片說明) 領尖企業有限公司（XBE）集團行政總裁蘇漢明先生（右）與滙智諮詢有限公司（Prosynergy）董事總經理、前證監會副總監李國弟先生（左）分享及講解「DOT標準3+2 STO」的發展潛力、市場趨勢及未來發展。

領尖企業首創的DOT有別於其他數碼代幣。DOT採用區塊鏈技術鑄入法律文件及智能合約，清晰地記錄資產的擁有權及使用權，使其代表獨一無二的實體及/或數碼資產。DOT為資產持有人建立穩健的「憑證」，輕易有效地解決實體或數碼資產驗證的難題。DOT以區塊鏈或其他分散式賬本技術（Distributed Ledger Technology，DLT）創建，更能在不同領域及範疇上使用，例如：任何的知識產權、地產樓宇、會員證明等。



「DOT標準3+2 STO」提高確定性、效率和安全性



是次發布的「DOT標準3+2 STO」是以DOT標準將債券文件連同其相應的智能合約鑄入債券證券代幣中，使代幣本身成為證券，讓代幣持有人能直接持有及操控證券，大大提升證券代幣的確認性、安全性、效率和透明度。同時，DOT消除了對第三方託管人持有證券的需求，並降低與傳統證券託管相關的風險。領尖企業憑藉DOT標準STO為債券發行提供更高效、安全及具成本效益的先進替代方案。該STO除了使用DOT標準，「3+2 STO」包括三項專業審計（即證券代幣、法律及監管審計）及兩份意見書（即法律及監管意見書），完全合法合規，更為證券代幣帶來更高的確定性和安全性。「DOT標準3+2 STO」真正實現和證明區塊鏈和智能合約技術，證券所有權的清晰記錄有效地保障投資者利益，為資本市場提供更安全、高效及透明的創新發售模式。



首創DOT技術創新債券市場最前端



領尖企業樂見獨有的「全球首個DOT標準 3+2 STO」技術受客戶支持及認同，是次合作方中國信息科技發展有限公司（「中國信息科技」或「CITD」，香港股份代號：8178），發行本金總額最多為1億港元之債券。債券將使用DLT作為替代紙張的工具發行，並將應用DOT標準。這項技術將為債券證券代幣持有人提供更高的效率、安全性和透明度，更具成本效益地產生資本，同時也降低了與傳統證券託管相關的風險，DOT標準的證券代幣將成為未來的主流，在未來定必廣泛採用，最終取代紙質證券，而香港將在全球這項發展中處於領先地位，為企業業務在Web 5應用領域上處於最前端，提高品牌形象及開拓更多新商機，造成多贏局面。



領尖企業有限公司（XBE）創始人及主席李應樵博士表示：「XBE一直致力推動Web 2 + Web 3、虛擬資產及智能城市的發展，配合內地及香港的未來發展。非常高興能以DOT標準發行證券代幣，證明集團團隊創建的DOT技術能應用於不同範疇上。」



中國信息科技發展有限公司（CITD）主席及行政總裁黃景兆先生表示：「這次以分散式賬本技術（DLT）作為替代紙張的工具發行本金總額最多為1億港元之債券，成功證明利用區塊鏈及智能合約技術能真正實施DOT標準STO，也樂見香港在全球處於領先地位。」



作為「DOT標準3+2 STO」的開拓者，領尖企業利用區塊鏈和DOT技術有效地解決實體或數碼資產之認證問題，繼續將DOT創新和升級，應用於不同領域及範疇上，為科技企業及數碼資産創造新的價值及帶來革命性進展，致力在全球Web 5發展中提供更多新的可能性，鞏固其行業領先地位。



有關領尖企業有限公司（XBE）

領尖企業有限公司（XBE）是一所於 Web 5（Web 2 + Web 3）領域上擁有專業知識、豐富應用經驗和資源實力的科技集團。XBE利用區塊鏈和DOT技術以顛覆傳統營商模式，創建更持久和提升知識產權的價值，當中包含擁有權和其行使權應用；成功為初創科技企業擔任高效率風險建設者角色，讓科技創業人才發展其業務，為業界培育創科新企業。XBE目前兩所成功的公司現已在美國場外交易市場上市，包括：全球第一家以藝術、收藏品DOT公司COINLLECTIBLESTM：及媒體和娛樂行業的DOT公司MARVIONTM。



如欲查詢更多資料，請瀏覽 www.XBE.com。



有關中國信息科技發展有限公司 （CITD - 8178.HK）

中國信息科技（CITD - 8178.HK）是香港證券交易所上市的公司，全資擁有兩間分公司 — DataCube及Macro Systems；集團主要業務是為亞洲各行業不同企業提供人工智能（AI）綜合營銷解決方案、大數據分析服務、雲端技術、系統集成供應商以及數據儲存等服務。



關於CITD的更多資訊，請瀏覽 www.CITD.com.hk。





