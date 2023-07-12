ARC Technologies Seeks Buyer for Rights to Patented Biogas Upgrading Designs  

|
|The complete Biomethane process eliminates flares and reduces carbon intensity.
YUKON, PA, 2023年7月12日 - (亞太商訊) - ARC Technologies Corporation (ARC) is offering for sale the worldwide rights to its patent-protected biogas processing technology. ARC's founder, Stan Siegel, is retiring after 30 years in biogas technology development and execution, and is seeking a buyer of his company's technology and assets to further implement the groundbreaking process in new and existing facilities.
|ARC Technologies Biogas Upgrading PSA System Installed at Dekalb County, Georgia USA
ARC's complete solution for Biogas Upgrading to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) collects, separates and purifies biomethane from generating sources, including anaerobic digesters, wastewater treatment plants and landfills. The technology has a scalable methodology and can be applied to a wide range of installations through modular sizing and operate remotely. This proprietary system is proven in multiple RNG installations in North America.
The overall process includes several distinct separation systems to remove all biogas contaminants, including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), non-methane organic compounds (NMOCs), carbon dioxide (CO2) and high percentages of air (oxygen and nitrogen). The system yields virtually 100% recovery of biomethane product, and the ability for carbon capture and recovery, eliminating the need for digester and landfill flares satisfying CFR 60.752(b)(2)(iii) (C) as the control device for Title V permits. This is unlike many conventional processes that require biogas NMOCs or separated off-gases to be thermally destructed, which reduces a project's carbon intensity (CI) footprint.
With the sale, ARC is offering: all patents, software, trade secrets, design drawings, manufacturing drawings and documents, operational documents and know-how, and other intellectual property rights of ARC in any or all applicable jurisdictions, domestic or international, for the complete proprietary biogas upgrading process. Also included are plans and drawings for five existing RNG plants and the inventor's time to enable transfer of the technology. ARC's patent for "method and system for methane separation and purification from a biogas" includes the United States Patent #US8568512B2, Canada Patent #CA2834700C, European Union Patent #EP2701824A4, Australia Patent #AU2011366910B2, Russia Federation of States Patent #RU255881C2, South Korea Patent #KR101886900B1, China Patent #CN103561844B, India Patent #301961 and Brazil Patent #BR112013027793B1.
In 2013, the Dekalb County Renewable Fuels Facility was awarded "Project of the Year" by the EPA's Landfill Methane Outreach Program. The facility utilizes the ARC Technologies biogas upgrading technology. RNG is injected into the nearby Atlanta Gas Light (AGL) pipeline, while the remaining RNG is then dispensed to county vehicles and the public at the onsite fueling station.
Recently acquired installation in Q4 2022 is located at the South Hills Landfill in Pennsylvania USA.
https://www.biofuelsdigest.com/bdigest/2022/12/08/green-rock-energy-partners-acquires-pennsylvania-rng-project
Additional operating installation is located in Kelowna B. C. Canada.
https://www.waste360.com/gas-energy/utility-fortisbc-launch-third-landfill-renewable-gas-project
For more information visit www.controlledgas.com or contact Asset Manager at asset.manager@controlledgas.com 724-691-4450.
Contact Information
Asset Manager
asset.manager@controlledgas.com
724-691-4450
