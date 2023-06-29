Thursday, 29 June 2023, 16:02 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Laekna, Inc 中國生物醫藥科技公司來凱醫藥於香港聯合交易所主板成功上市

香港, 2023年6月29日 - (亞太商訊) - 中國生物醫藥科技公司——來凱醫藥有限公司 (股份代號：2105.HK)，今天於香港聯合交易所有限公司（「香港交易所」）主板上市。

鳴鑼開市

來凱醫藥有限公司創始人、董事長兼首席執行官呂向陽博士致辭

來凱醫藥本次全球發售63,728,000股股份，發行價格為每股12.41港元。所得款项淨額將用於：(1) 迅速推進公司核心產品之一LAE001的臨床開發及批准。(2) 推進公司另一核心產品LAE002的臨床開發及批准。(3) 加快其他現有管線產品的研發，並不斷推進及改進公司的管線產品。(4) 提高產能及發展製造能力。(5) 業務發展活動及增強全球網絡。(6) 營運資金及其他一般企業用途。



來凱醫藥國際發售部分錄得超額認購，相當於國際發售初步可供認購之57,355,000股股份的約1.09倍。香港公開發售部分亦獲得超額認購，相當於香港發售初步可供認購股份總數6,373,000股股份的約5.81倍。



「Laekna源于古挪威語，意思為『治癒』。這是我們創立來凱公司的初心。」來凱醫藥有限公司創始人、董事長兼首席執行官呂向陽博士表示：「在港交所成功掛牌上市，意味著來凱踏上了國際資本市場的舞台。這是公司發展的一個重要里程碑，更是一個新起點。感謝來凱所有員工的共同努力，以及所有投資人和合作夥伴給予的支援和信任。我們將以終為始、踏實前行，不斷惠及患者、回報股東、回饋社會，努力成為一家更有市場價值、更具有社會責任感的公眾企業。」



AKT抑制劑賽道全球領先 自主研發獲批FDA臨床研究

來凱醫藥是一家以科學為驅動、處於臨床階段的生物醫藥科技公司。旨在開發高度差異化的創新藥。公司審慎地選擇和評估具有強生物和疾病聯繫的潛在藥物靶點，實施了由自主研發、商業拓展及轉化研究組成的產品開發模式。



自成立以來，來凱醫藥有策略地設計並開發出由16款新藥研發項目管線。公司已啟動六項臨床試驗，包括三項在中國、美國和其他司法管轄區進行的國際多中心臨床試驗（MRCT）。



公司的核心產品LAE002是一種ATP競爭性AKT抑制劑。AKT抑制劑已在眾多臨床研究中證實其逆轉耐藥性的能力，並展示其解決個別癌症中迫切的醫療需求缺口的潛力。根據弗若斯特沙利文的資料，LAE002是目前全球僅有的兩種正在進行註冊臨床試驗的AKT抑制劑之一。



公司的另一個核心產品LAE001是雄激素合成抑制劑，可同時抑制CYP17A1及CYP11B2。根據弗若斯特沙利文的資料，LAE001是全球唯一一種用於治療前列腺癌的臨床試驗中的CYP17A1/CYP11B2雙重抑制劑，可同時阻斷雄激素和醛固酮的合成，及可以在沒有潑尼松的情況下給藥，潑尼松的短期接受高劑量或長期累計劑量可能引起各種不良事件。



在自主研發方面，公司主要方向是為治療癌症及肝纖維化謀求創新的免疫療法。其中LAE102是來凱自主研發用作治療癌症的最成熟候選藥物。這是一種潛在強效及選擇性的activin受體IIA型(ActRIIA)單克隆抗體(mAb)，在臨床前動物模型中展示出抗腫瘤活性及增加荷瘤動物體重的能力，公司於2023年5月獲得FDA的IND批准。LAE105是來凱自主研發用作治療肝纖維化的最成熟候選藥物，預期用於針對活化肝星狀細胞(aHSC)，並已進入機制驗證臨床前研究。



核心管理團隊系南開同窗 共事多年經驗豐富

來凱醫藥的核心管理團隊在其各自的領域擁有超卓往績、領導力及深厚知識，以發現及提供新療法造福全球病患為共同使命。來凱醫藥的創始人、董事長兼首席執行官呂向陽博士、首席醫學官岳勇博士及首席科學官顧博士40多年前相識於南開大學，後來又一起共事多年，為研發及團隊內部的協同合作奠定堅實基礎。



公司創始人、董事長兼首席執行官呂向陽博士是一名資深的藥物研究專家，擁有超過20年行業經驗。他在成功開發生物製劑和小分子的候選藥物方面具備良好的往績記錄。憑藉在疾病生物學、轉化研究和藥物開發方面的深厚科學知識及專有技術，他共同發明了逾10款候選藥物，其中包括獲FDA授予「突破性療法」稱號的抗體藥物 bimagrumab。他曾任諾華（中國）生物醫學研究中心先導藥發現生物平台及肝病藥物發現的執行總監。首席醫學官岳勇博士於腫瘤臨床開發擁有超過20年的經驗，且在中國、歐洲及美國擁有豐富臨床實踐經驗。而首席科學官顧博士在生物技術和製藥公司擁有超過20年的藥物發現經驗，在癌症與肝病方面擁有深厚的科學背景。他是一名經驗豐富的藥物獵手以及多個臨床前候選藥物的關鍵共同發明人。



以為全球患者提供新療法為願景，來凱醫藥建立中美一體化團隊。此安排使公司能夠站在醫學研究和知識的前沿，有效地進行MRCT，及執行業務發展戰略。來凱醫藥亦建立了全方位的臨床開發職能，使公司能夠快速進行臨床試驗並全面了解全球監管環境，以縮短候選產品上市時間。



強大的投資人和合作夥伴

過去五年間，來凱醫藥在建立全球網絡及創造價值的戰略夥伴關係及合作方面擁有良好往績記錄。來凱醫藥與諾華及信達生物等領先的製藥公司建立多項全球及區域性合作夥伴關係。公司成功從諾華授權引進四項經過臨床驗證且具備強大組合潛力的資產，以LAE002及LAE001為首。2021年，公司與信達生物簽署合作協議，探索並最大化 LAE002與信迪利單抗組合對中國實體瘤患者的潛在價值。



首次公開發售前，來凱醫藥獲得五輪投資，資深投資者包括奧博資本、金浦投資、國投招商及深圳市創新投資等。此次港交所上市，來凱引入了4家基石投資者，分別為余姚陽明股權投資基金、國投招商、燕創宸凱和奧博資本。



關於來凱醫藥有限公司

來凱醫藥成立於2016年，是一家以科學為驅動、處於臨床階段的生物醫藥科技公司。公司有兩款核心產品及14種其他管線候選產品。其中一款核心產品LAE002是一種三磷酸腺苷(ATP)競爭性AKT抑制劑，用於治療卵巢癌、前列腺癌、乳腺癌及PD-1/PD-L1耐藥實體瘤。另一款核心產品LAE001是雄激素合成抑制劑，可同時抑制細胞色素P450家族17亞族A成員1(CYP17A1)及細胞色素 P450家族11亞族B成員2(CYP11B2)，用於治療前列腺癌。來凱醫藥已就核心產品LAE002及LAE001啟動一項註冊臨床試驗及另外五項臨床試驗。於該六個臨床試驗中，三個是國際多中心臨床試驗(MRCT)，旨在解決標準療法(SOC)療效有限的癌症所帶來的醫療需求。截至2023年6月6日，來凱醫藥擁有176項專利及專利申請（包括具有全球權利的授權引進專利及專利申請）。





