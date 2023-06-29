Thursday, 29 June 2023, 09:20 HKT/SGT Share: 特斯聯與港科大（廣州）共建聯合研究中心 以科技戰略布局大灣區智能化建設

香港, 2023年6月29日 - (亞太商訊) - 6月27日，「數字世界」聯合研究中心正式揭牌成立，這個由香港科技大學（廣州）與特斯聯共同打造的研究中心，旨在推進人工智能物聯網（AIoT）領域重大科研項目攻關與落地應用，將以特斯聯在全球範圍內的AIoT應用場景為基礎，充分融匯香港科技大學（廣州）全球領先的科研實力，推進包括泛在智能物聯網的中臺架構打造、城市級物聯網平臺的運維框架構建、泛在智能多功能節點的高效組網和資源的調度應用等重點科研攻關項目，致力於成為全球以「數字經濟」為科研落地方向的核心科研落地平台。

香港科技大學(廣州)校長倪明選（左三）、校長特別助理兼校長辦公室主任李斌（左二）、協理副校長（研究）伍楷舜（左一），以及特斯聯創始人兼CEO艾渝（右三）、特斯聯高級副總裁朱華成（右二）、特斯聯高級副總裁劉斌（右一）共同為「數字世界」聯合研究中心揭牌

香港科技大學(廣州)校長倪明選在揭牌儀式上致辭

特斯聯創始人兼CEO艾渝在揭牌儀式上致辭

香港科技大學（廣州）外景

「數字世界」聯合研究中心主任兼第一屆科學委員會委員楊旸博士向與會嘉賓介紹中心規劃

香港科技大學(廣州)校長倪明選，校長特別助理兼校長辦公室主任李斌，協理副校長（研究）伍楷舜，社會樞紐院長、講座教授、創新創業與公共政策學域署理主任謝丹陽，特斯聯創始人兼CEO艾渝，特斯聯高級副總裁劉斌，特斯聯高級副總裁朱華成等校、企領導出席了「數字世界」聯合研究中心的揭牌儀式。



香港科技大學（廣州）校長倪明選在揭牌儀式上提到，智慧城市的發展，讓科技應用深入到城市的方方面面。信息的互聯互通，將大大加速各城市經濟要素的區域流動。「我們很高興能與特斯聯成立『數字世界聯合研究中心』，智慧化是我們一直想做的事情，而個性化、定製化的城市服務，將成為未來數字世界的核心。因此，港科大（廣州）與特斯聯一起將組建一支技術團隊，通過申報產學研合作及開發項目，共同推廣關鍵技術的應用，培育更多優秀的產業人才，賦能城市科技的未來發展，助力大灣區科技創新、產教融合，助推智能新經濟產業的蓬勃發展」。



今年以來，ChatGPT、大模型等技術的發展正加速一個更加數字化、智能化世界的到來。科技的進程迫使人類思考該如何與時俱進、駕馭技術浪潮才能使技術更好地服務於人。「數字世界」聯合研究中心亦由此發端。



特斯聯創始人兼CEO艾渝對倪校長在聯合研究中心成立過程中給予的支持表示感謝，他指出，科技的快速叠代讓我們不斷思考，該如何與時俱進，推動生產力變革的同時，也推動生產關系的重組，從而讓科技更好地服務於人類。以好奇心驅動的產業研究，以科研落地為任務的業務導向，從實踐中來，到實踐中去，這些港科大身上全球領先研究型高校的基因成為我們共同合作的基石。聯合研究中心將打造開放的國際科技創新平臺，並以此構建起內地與香港，乃至國際科技交流的橋梁；以優質的科研、實踐環境吸引到專業的人才以及創新的項目，助力粵港澳大灣區進一步打造成為全新的科技戰略高地及人才集聚高地，持續發揮「創業者精神」，用創新與連接重塑未來科技的新世界。



香港科技大學（廣州）與特斯聯共同打造的「數字世界」聯合研究中心坐落於港科大（廣州）校園內，占地約306平方米。中心依托各方特長，匯集雙方優勢資源，專註於探索以每個用戶為中心的個性化、定製化服務理論基礎及技術框架。



根據規劃，中心每年將開展3-5個具體研發項目，當前正在推進的課題涵蓋：泛在智能物聯網的可信數據中臺架構，城市級物聯網平臺的知識圖譜構建，城市級物聯網平臺的智能運維框架，智能充電樁智能化管理和運營系統，智能空間復雜音視頻系統的自動定位和組合方法，泛在智能多功能節點的高效率組網和資源調度等領域，以期全面推動面向AGI時代智慧城市運行的多元、平等，及效率。



據悉，「數字世界」聯合研究中心主任由楊旸博士擔任，第一屆科學委員會委員由香港科技大學(廣州)與特斯聯共同提名選出，香港科技大學（廣州）信息樞紐院長，講座教授陳雷、香港科技大學（廣州）社會樞紐院長，講座教授，創新創業與公共政策學域署理主任謝丹陽、特斯聯首席技術官華先勝、特斯聯高級副總裁劉斌成為第一屆科學委員會委員。



楊旸博士認為，此次雙方的合作同樣是對傳統人才培育模式的創新，「學術研究與產業應用間的距離是長期製約著兩者發展的隱形挑戰。通過此次合作，特斯聯將人才的儲備工作前置，深入參與到教培環節，縮短了專業人才從實驗室到產業端的距離。」





話題 Press release summary



部門 Artificial Intel [AI]

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

