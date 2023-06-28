Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, June 29, 2023
Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT
來源 Lane
Lane's PassFax Product Ushers in a New Era of Simple and Affordable Online Faxing
PassFax boasts a low monthly cost, making the service highly advantageous for both businesses and individuals

聖安東尼奧，德克薩斯州, 2023年6月28日 - (亞太商訊)  - Lane, a distinguished provider of innovative faxing solutions, has announced its latest product, PassFax, which promises to transform how businesses and individuals send and receive faxes within its platform. Powered by Lane's flagship product, Passport, PassFax is a versatile and flexible solution that caters to the needs of various individual users and businesses.

With PassFax, users can easily send and receive faxes from any location with an internet connection. The product offers a web user interface, making it easy for users to exchange faxes at a comparatively low cost. This level of convenience eliminates the inefficiencies of traditional fax machines and allows businesses and individuals to save time and money while streamlining their fax communications.

"We've designed PassFax to be an affordable and easy-to-use tool that helps businesses and individuals save time and money while improving overall productivity," states the CEO of Lane, Liz Maya. "We are thrilled to bring this product to an increasingly competitive market to help fax users stay ahead of the curve in our ever-evolving digital age."

PassFax offers basic, business, and enterprise packages to suit both business and individual communication needs. The product comes with customizable options that enable users to tailor it to their unique communications environment. For as low as $9.95 a month, users can enjoy the benefits of reliable and affordable online faxing.

By introducing this new online faxing solution, Lane is making it simpler than ever for businesses and individuals to keep up with their document-sharing needs without compromising affordability, security, or convenience.

About Lane

Lane is recognized globally as a leader in secure messaging communications and fax integration across a wide range of industries. Lane aims to exceed expectations by applying robust and tailored solutions that yield tangible results for their clients. With a strong track record of implementing systems across 50 countries, Lane's team possesses extensive knowledge and experience in developing solutions from the largest financial institutions to healthcare companies, as well as other public and private enterprises. For more information, visit https://laneds.com, call us at +1 (973) 526-2979, or email us at info@lanetelecom.com.

Contact Information
Liz Maya
CEO
lmaya@lanetelecom.com

