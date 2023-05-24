印度尼西亞的組織"Insipre"獲得聯合國文明聯盟-寶馬集團跨文化創新中心的認可

|
柏林 , 2023年5月25日 - (亞太商訊) - 總部位於印尼的組織"Insipre"成為了聯合國文明聯盟（UNAOC）和寶馬集團合作的著名跨文化創新中心認可的十個全球基層倡議之一。在位於德國柏林舉行的儀式上，由安永（Accenture）支持實施的聯合國文明聯盟-寶馬集團跨文化創新中心讚譽了他們的項目"承諾聯合"。
該組織憑藉他們的"承諾聯合"項目入選，旨在利用足球教育和挑戰年輕男孩中存在的性別偏見和態度，從而在早期阻止基於性別的暴力。通過一個為期8週的計劃，將足球和遊戲與婦女權益和性別問題的教育課程相結合，該倡議旨在為婦女創造安全空間，消除性別不平等，建立更具凝聚力的社會。
“長期以來，男性的態度和行為一直沒有受到挑戰，現在，通過 Pledge United，年輕人正在成為積極變革的推動者，因為他們使用他們的平台來分享平等與和平的信息。跨文化創新中心的支持是 Inspire 創始人兼首席執行官喬納森·漢密爾頓 (Jonathan Hamilton) 表示：“這極大地推動了我們實現更具包容性的未來的願景。
每年，跨文化創新中心支持促進跨文化對話和理解的基層倡議，從而有助於和平、文化多樣性和更具包容性的社會。今年的儀式由聯合國副秘書長兼聯合國文明聯盟高級代表Miguel Ángel Moratinos先生和寶馬股份公司人員與房地產董事會成員、勞動關係總監Ilka Horstmeier女士主持。
通過跨文化創新中心，"Inspire"將獲得財務贈款，並獲得聯合國文明聯盟、寶馬集團和安永一年的能力建設和指導支持，以加強"承諾聯合"項目，並為更具包容性的社會作出貢獻。這種聯合國與私營部門之間的合作模式創造了更深遠的影響，因為合作夥伴們提供各自的專業知識，以確保每個受支持項目的可持續發展。
了解有關該項目的更多信息： https://interculturalinnovation.org/inspire-pledge-united/
傳媒查詢:
- Milena Pighi, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, BMW Group, Milena.PA.Pighi@bmw.de
- Alessandro Girola, Programming Coordinator, UNAOC, alessandrog@unops.org
