  • Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, 15 May 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT
來源 Tokyo Big Sight, Inc
「東京國際消防防災展2023」盛大舉辦
- 5年舉辦1次的「日本規模最大的消防防災展覽」
- 集結防災消防最新產品與服務，保護自身安全遠離火災、災害
- 【日期】 2023年6月15日（四）～18日（日）/ 【地點】東京Big Sight
- 5月9日（二）起受理事先來場登記

東京, 2023年5月15日 - (亞太商訊)  - 東京消防廳、株式會社東京Big Sight、東京國際消防防災展2023執行委員會，將於2023年6月15日（四）～6月18日（日）為期4天，在東京Big Sight（東5、6、7展廳、東展示棟室外展示空間、有明西碼頭公園海上）舉辦「東京國際消防防災展2023」。


上屆（2018年舉辦）的盛況

「東京國際消防防災展2023」是日本規模最大的消防、防災相關展覽，每5年舉辦1次。除了以過去發生過的災害為教訓，宣導其災害對策和各式各樣的災害風險，提升都民等等防火防災意識以及行動力，並推動居民、企業、行政的三方加強合作以實現安全城市，以及促進相關技術、相關產業振興為目的，將日本國內外最新、最先進的消防、防災的服務與產品集結在此。於2018年舉辦的上屆展覽，共有296家國內外企業和機構參展，登記來場參觀人數超過7萬人。本屆為第11屆，共有326家企業、機構、1,652個展位（室內：1,255個展位、室外：397個展位、※截至2023年3月月底資料／包括聯合參展廠商在內）參展，合計總數超過上屆的參展廠商在此期待各位大駕光臨。

另外，事先來場登記將於5月9日（二）開放登記。衷心期待各位的大駕光臨。

展覽期間的主要展示內容，在東5、6、7展廳為「滅火、急救、救助、避難與誘導」、「防災、減災、災害對策」、「情資系統、通訊服務」、「其他、消防防災相關之產品及服務」的4大領域以及特設展區「緊急電源專區」的企業展示區和東京消防廳區域室內展場，介紹了從火災、災害中保護自身安全的最新技術與備受關注的產品，。此外，在企業展示區內，作為主辦單位企劃展出美國海軍日本管轄區總部消防隊和自衛隊東京地區合作總部的展示。（僅在6月17日和18日展出）。

此外，在東展示棟室外展示空間的室外企業展示區、東京消防廳區室外展場，安排包含大型器材在內的大型公司展示和東京消防廳示範的消防演習，無論是大人小孩皆能從玩樂中學習防災知識的學習區域。這是一場不僅是消防防災相關人員，就連一般民眾也能快樂學習到各種防災技術，學習從災害中保護自身安全的展覽。

「東京國際消防防災展2023」的看點

歷屆規模最大的展覽盛大舉辦

本次為第11屆舉辦的「東京國際消防防災展2023」將以歷屆最大規模（約43,000平方公尺），預計有326家參展企業、團體展出，超過上屆2018年的296家，規劃了1,652個展位（室內：1,255個展位，室外：397個展位、 ※截至2023年3月底／包括聯合參展廠商在內）來共襄盛舉。將舉辦一場介紹與防火、防災相關的各項領域的最新技術和措施等等。不侷限於消防防災相關人員（行政單位的防災負責部門、消防人員及團員、NPO、自主防災組織等）或、主要用戶企業的負責人及實務人員，也包含一般大眾在內的廣泛客層，人人皆可來場一同學習豐富的防災技術，從災害中保護自身安全。

展出領域：「滅火、急救、救助、避難與誘導」、「防災、減災、災害對策」「情資系統、通訊服務」、「其他、消防防災相關之產品及服務」

學習地震、海嘯發生時等相關災害對策和最先進技術的研討會

參展企業/團體的研討會和講座將涵蓋與消防、防災相關的多元主題。
※更多詳細資訊一旦定案，將公佈於官方網站（ https://www.fire-safety-tokyo.com/

小朋友們可以在玩樂中學習的戶外場地，還有魄力十足的消防演習

在東展示棟的室外展示空間，除了展示企業產品之外，東京消防廳將會為大家呈獻一場魄力龐大的消防演習。另外，還展示了最新的消防車輛，小朋友還能開心搭乘的迷你消防車體驗。讓小朋友到大人都能從樂趣中學習，從中更加了解消防、防災相關知識的內容為數眾多。

特設展區「緊急電源專區」

緊急電源專區：
近年來逐漸普及的蓄電裝置、設備、EV等最新產品集結在此。以自治團體、企業、社區、家庭來區分，規劃了「在緊急情況下確保電力」主題，展示防災準備以及應急的對策與應對措施。

展覽標誌與上屆展覽媒體公開用照片等等各項素材，請由下方網頁下載。
https://kyodo-pr.box.com/v/fire-safety-tokyo-2023

傳媒工作者洽詢單位：東京國際消防防災展2023宣傳事務局（共同PR內）
負責人：穴南（070-4303-7366）、松永（080-2022-4666）、今水（070-6456-5236）
傳真：03-6260-6653 電子信箱： fst_pr@kyodo-pr.co.jp
採訪申請表格： https://forms.gle/gxefqwNpi1f8Sn5i8

新聞稿: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/FIRE-SAFETY_CT.pdf

