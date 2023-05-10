Wednesday, 10 May 2023, 14:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Envision Pharma Group Envision Pharma Group Announces Appointment of Dr. Deepti Sodhi Jaggi to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023年5月10日 - (亞太商訊) - Envision Pharma Group (Envision) today announced the appointment of Dr. Deepti Sodhi Jaggi to the Envision Board of Directors.



"We are pleased to welcome Deepti to the Envision Board of Directors," shares Meg Heim, CEO of Envision Pharma Group. "Deepti's deep experience in the technology of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital therapeutics in the life sciences industry will be invaluable to our mission at Envision as we continue to accelerate our global business expansion and commitment to our clients, and most importantly, impacting patient lives in a positive manner."



Dr. Jaggi's career includes over 20 years of experience in driving innovation at the intersection of life sciences, healthcare, and technology. Her expertise is in transforming businesses through software, AI/ML, and advanced analytics. Most recently, she served as Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at Better Therapeutics, a publicly held digital therapeutics company. Before that, she served as the Global Head of Patient Insights & Solutions at Astellas Pharmaceuticals with responsibility for the Americas, EMEA, China, and Japan.



Prior to that, Dr. Jaggi served as President & Chief Medical Officer at Clinakos Inc., a Silicon Valley company at the forefront of leveraging data and AI in healthcare and life sciences. She helped grow Clinakos from startup to revenue stage, serving multiple top pharmaceutical companies.



Dr. Jaggi's previous experience includes positions of increasing responsibility and leadership at Johnson & Johnson, Genentech, Oracle, and Kaiser Permanente. She has also served as a consultant to TPG Capital and is a member of the Board of Directors for Technology Credit Union in the San Francisco Bay Area.



"I am thrilled to join the Envision Board at such an exciting time for our industry. I look forward to working with an immensely talented team to accelerate innovation in life sciences through technology and scientific solutions to positively impact patient lives," says Dr. Jaggi.



Dr. Jaggi's educational background includes a PharmD from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business.



About Envision Pharma Group



Founded in 2001, Envision Pharma Group is a leading global technology-enabled strategic solutions partner for the life sciences industry, working with over 200 pharma and biotech companies, including 18 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies. Envision supports clients across the product life cycle through a comprehensive suite of services and industry-leading technology solutions that include artificial intelligence and natural language processing, commercialization and integrated strategic consulting, evidence-based scientific communications and engagement, HEOR/market access and data analytics, medical capabilities, and omnichannel solutions. Learn more at www.envisionpharmagroup.com.



Contact Information

Colleen Carter

Associate Director, Communications, Office of the CEO

colleen.carter@envisionpharma.com

1 (508) 505 8856



SOURCE: Envision Pharma Group



話題 Press release summary



部門 制药及生物技术, 健康与医药, 人力资源

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

