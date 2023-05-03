Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, May 3, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 08:40 HKT/SGT
來源 City University of Hong Kong
城大舉辦中醫藥抗疫成就展 盼市民對中醫藥更深入了解

香港, 2023年5月3日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系主辦的築牢重大疫病 「防火牆」中醫藥抗疫成就推廣展正式開幕。本次展覽以新冠疫情為切入點，從四個主題充分闡述中醫藥在公共衛生的重要意義。以公共衛生流行病學的角度來解讀中醫藥的重大突破和作用，提出中醫藥的公共衛生建議，以此加深市民對中醫藥的瞭解，增加對中醫的認可程度、接受程度，並指引民眾嘗試選擇中醫藥。

圖片說明：醫務衞生局中醫藥發展助理秘書長何家騏先生肯定了中藥抗疫成就展的價值與意義。

圖片說明：香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系署理系主任Olivier SPARAGANO為展覽開幕致辭。

圖片說明：香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系助理教授明偉傑就本次展覽的價值和意義發表看法。

圖片說明：嘉賓出席開幕禮。（左起：香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系署理系主任Olivier SPARAGANO教授、中醫藥發展基金主管鄭智仁博士、醫務衞生局中醫藥發展助理專員／助理秘書長（中醫藥處）何家騏先生、醫務衞生局中醫藥發展助理專員／顧問中醫師吳梓新博士、香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系助理教授明偉傑博士）

疫情自爆發三年以來，極強的感染力令確診人數數以百萬計。目前，社會雖逐漸復常，但疫情和疫情所帶來的影響並未消失，亦有部分新冠康復者受到後遺症的困擾，不少新冠確診者和新冠長期後遺症患者仍選擇使用中醫藥服務防疫抗疫及進行康復治療。

中醫藥抗疫成就推廣展於今日正式開始，開幕禮獲得醫務衞生局中醫藥發展助理秘書長何家騏先生、醫務衞生局中醫藥發展顧問中醫師吳梓新博士、以及中醫藥發展基金主管鄭智仁博士出席。現場中醫藥專家雲集，互相交流分享中醫藥的發展及應用，對促進中醫藥行業發展帶來積極作用。

醫務衞生局中醫藥發展助理秘書長何家騏先生在開幕致辭中表示，中醫藥界是香港抗疫的重要力量，對公共醫療系統有重大貢獻。他認為城大在這個時間舉辦抗疫成就展覽以回顧中醫藥的抗疫成果，實在可以令到更多市民認識到中醫藥的優勢，提高對中醫藥的信心。

香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系署理系主任Olivier SPARAGANO教授於展覽開幕式致辭中提到，中醫藥的用藥安全是中醫發展過程的重中之重。隨著中醫藥藥物安全性研究的不斷深入，中醫藥的療效近年在國際上也逐漸受到肯定，相信未來中醫藥的發展前景會更加廣闊。

香港城市大學傳染病及公共衛生學系助理教授明偉傑亦指，中醫藥的可見度和可信度在本次世紀疫情中明顯提升，本次的中醫藥抗疫成就推廣展是一個很好的契機，通過與公共衛生相連的公眾教育，增強民眾對中醫藥的了解與信任。

中醫藥在本次新冠疫情中的深度介入彰顯了其在傳染病防控、公共衛生事件應急中的巨大價值。疫情中，中醫抗疫遠端醫療中心服務、中醫藥康復服務、中醫熱線、安老院舍中醫藥服務等中醫藥服務自前期預防、治療以至復康，全程參與救治患者，中醫藥為提高治癒率、降低病亡率發揮了重要作用。

展覽詳情：
主題：築牢重大疫病「防火牆」中醫藥抗疫成就推廣展
日期：2023年4月28日至5月4日（上午11am-下午5pm）
地點：九龍灣偉業街33號，德福廣場P30 217室（城市大學專上學院舊址，1分鐘抵達九龍灣地鐵站）

關於 築牢重大疫病 「防火牆」中醫藥抗疫成就推廣展
本次展覽以新冠疫情為切入點，從「中醫藥與新冠病毒疫情」、「中醫藥在公共衛生的歷史意義」、「中醫藥與非傳染性疾病管理」和「中醫藥在香港的未來發展」這四個維度向市民充分闡述中醫藥在公共衛生的重要意義。並向市民展示中醫藥在本次疫情中的成果，抗疫中中醫藥的參與過程，以及在公共衛生領域發揮的巨大作用。

傳媒垂詢：
香港亞洲文化傳播有限公司
電話：（852）3751 5901


