Solver Experiences 81% Growth & Opens New Office in Europe  

COPENHAGEN, 2023年4月26日 - (亞太商訊) - Solver, an award-winning global leader in cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software including Budgeting, Forecasting, Reporting, Consolidations, and Dashboard solutions for mid-market ERPs, today announced a stunning 81% YoY growth in Q1 cloud revenues. They also announced the opening of Solver Denmark, a new sales and service office in Copenhagen.
Solver's unique rapid deployment model for cloud-based Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software helps midsized organizations achieve their strategy using 100+ free, ready-to-use and customizable planning, reporting, and dashboard templates.
"Solver Denmark is a strategic country for Solver, due to its strong Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance development and customer presence," said Tad Remington, Chief Commercial Officer at Solver.
"Solver Denmark solidifies our market and software development presence in Scandinavia, along with our Norway and Sweden offices." - Tad Remington, Chief Commercial Officer, Solver.
Solver held the grand opening of the Solver Denmark office on April 1, continuing the company's expansion across Europe. Solver holds a strong European footprint featuring established offices that serve Ireland, Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany.
"The Denmark office is fully operative and already selling and implementing Solver software," said Morten Tonsberg, CEO at Solver Norway and Chairman of the Board at Solver Denmark. "We are now looking to expand by working with Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners in the local area."
"Extensive research on the Danish market demonstrated repeatedly that local businesses desire instant access to critical reporting and planning solutions," said Klaus Kristensen, Managing Director at Solver Denmark. "The Solver QuickStart rapid deployment methodology serves this need because it delivers a one-day deployment, including 100+ ready-to-use, customizable templates pre-mapped to clients' Business Central data. This is unique for planning and reporting software, and we are already seeing strong demand."
About Solver
Founded in 1996, Solver has won countless awards for its Corporate Performance Management solution that delivers FP&A solutions to meet midsize business needs. The CPM solution provider has been repeatedly named a CPM Leader by G2. Solver integrates with leading ERPs and is sold through our global offices and worldwide network of partners. Please visit www.solverglobal.com or contact info@solverglobal.com to learn more.
