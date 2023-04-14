Friday, 14 April 2023, 20:03 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 ALO 「ALO 父母心」家長教育APP/系統平台啟動禮、APP功能展示暨家教會Joy in Parenting分享會完滿舉行 推動正向家長教育 成就孩子全人發展

香港, 2023年4月14日 - (亞太商訊) - 由非牟利機構「童心網絡」主辦的「『ALO 父母心』家長教育APP/系統平台啟動禮、APP功能展示暨家教會Joy in Parenting分享會」今日（14日）於中華基督教會協和小學（長沙灣）完滿舉行。活動雲集政府官員、來自教育界、社福界和商界的領袖以及家長，共同見證全港首個家長教育APP/系統平台隆重推出，攜手為全方位推廣香港家長教育工作匯聚資源、凝聚力量，為成就孩子全人發展盡一份責任。

由非牟利機構「童心網絡」主辦的「ALO 父母心」家長教育APP/系統平台啟動禮於今日（4月14日）完滿舉行。教育局副局長施俊輝太平紳士（中）、保良局癸卯年主席陳黎惠蓮女士（左一）和東華三院癸卯年主席韋浩文先生（左二）獲邀擔任主禮嘉賓，在「童心網絡」創辦人曾祥太平紳士（右二）和行政總裁陳增暉先生（右一）的陪同下，與來自教育界、社福界和商界的領袖以及家長，一同見證全港首個家長教育APP/系統平台隆重推出。

活動亦舉辦了「ALO 父母心」Joy in Parenting分享會，由家庭與學校合作事宜委員會主席方奕展先生（左一）主持，分享嘉賓包括香港南區家長教師會聯會劉頴欣主席（左二）、荃灣區家長教師會聯會蘇淑芳主席（右二），以及油尖旺家長教師會聯會蔡德志主席（右一），他們在會上分享了關於家長教育的真知灼見，並一致認同「ALO 父母心」為家長提供一個可隨時隨地吸收家長教育資訊的方便渠道。

由非牟利機構「童心網絡」主辦的「ALO 父母心」家長教育APP/系統平台啟動禮於今日（4月14日）完滿舉行，多名出席的嘉賓合照留念。圖左起為香港道教聯合會和圓玄學院副主席湯修齊太平紳士、資助小學校長會名譽主席梁兆棠校長、油尖旺家長教師會聯會蔡德志主席、家庭與學校合作事宜委員會主席方奕展先生、「童心網絡」創辦人曾祥太平紳士、教育局副局長施俊輝太平紳士、立法會議員郭玲麗女士、荃灣區家長教師會聯會蘇淑芳主席、香港南區家長教師會聯會劉頴欣主席及香港貿易發展局助理總裁梁國浩先生。

「ALO 父母心」由非牟利機構「童心網絡」於2021年推出，為全港首個家長教育數碼平台，「ALO」在拉丁文的意思涵蓋「教、養 、育」，此處引用為培育子女成長、成人、成才的「父母心」。APP/系統平台以香港教育局推出的《家長教育課程架構》為藍本，由本地專業教育團隊製作具權威性、系統性及趣味性的多媒體正向育兒資訊，涵蓋「認識兒童發展」、「促進兒童健康、愉快及均衡的發展」、「促進家長身心健康」及「促進家長合作與溝通」四大範疇，全方位支援家長教育推廣工作，有關家長教育課程內容得到教育界及專業人士認同，包括辦學團體、家長教師會、香港校董會和其他教育團體等等。



「ALO 父母心」首階段以學校為本，向全港幼稚園及小學提供服務，家長可透過系統平台有系統接觸家長教育內容，並透過系統平台與校方互動交流，進一步強化家校合作。ALO自今年初推出先導計劃，約30間學校積極參與，並獲得業界的一致好評，參與計劃的校長及家長均認為ALO提供的家長教育內容有價值，製作的短片和訪問精簡有趣，相對其他育兒網站，更適合現代家長吸收資訊，是香港一個最全面及多元化的家長教育平台。



「ALO 父母心」家長教育APP/系統平台啟動禮邀請到多名主禮嘉賓出席，包括教育局副局長施俊輝太平紳士、東華三院癸卯年主席韋浩文先生、保良局癸卯年主席陳黎惠蓮女士，在「童心網絡」創辦人曾祥太平紳士和行政總裁陳增暉先生的陪同下，與政府官員、來自教育界、社福界和商界的領袖以及家長，一同見證全港首個家長教育APP/系統平台隆重推出。



「童心網絡」創辦人曾祥太平紳士表示：「為孩子提供愉快和諧的環境成長，家長教育不可或缺。我相信教育界熱切期盼教育局的《家長教育課程架構》得以落實執行，我十分榮幸能與商界及教育界攜手協作，打造出全港首個家長教育APP/系統平台，匯聚社會資源、凝聚各方力量，共同為孩子的未來出一分力。」



曾祥太平紳士續說，「ALO 父母心」將會每年提供100小時的家長教育資訊，APP/系統平台一直優化功能，以滿足家長和學校的需求。為強化家校合作，APP/系統平台增設多媒體支援，提供收發回條、活動報名、繳費、學校宣佈及家校溝通等功能。



曾祥太平紳士補充，平台除了邀請不同專家撰寫內容，以及透過不同頻道以人物專訪，探討家庭教育對幼兒和青少年成長的影響，受訪者包括各行各業人士，亦會介紹各個政府部門、學校和機構所舉辦的親子活動。另外，平台會關注如何促進家長的身心健康，就此提供建議和方法。



教育局副局長施俊輝太平紳士說：「局方已推出幼稚園及小學版本的《家長教育課程架構》，建立共同教育理念框架供各持份者參考，現正編定適用於中學的內容。局方相信，『ALO 父母心』是一個非常好的家長教育系統平台，以推廣符合局方所擬課程架構的家長教育。」



施俊輝續說：「ALO一直以來積極配合家長教育課程架構，發展多媒體家長教育內容，支援不同家長的需要，以配合家長教育推廣的工作，與政府攜手並肩，一起提升社會對家長教育的重視。」



教育局在2023年向全港公營及直資小學提供一筆過家長教育津貼，每所學校獲資助20萬港元，校方可運用津貼，在今學年至2025/26學年啟動及舉辦有系統的家長教育課程。啟動禮邀請到多名參與先導計劃的學校代表參與，香港道教聯合會及圓玄學院轄屬幼稚園顧問校長黃秀嫺女士表示，「ALO能夠提供多一個模式，讓家長可打破時間地域的限制，學習正規的育兒資訊符合學校需要」。嘉諾撒聖家學校校長何佩芳女士認為，「ALO有助促進家校合作，會推介予家長使用，為孩子建構一個健康快樂的成長環境」。



活動當日亦舉辦了「ALO 父母心」Joy in Parenting分享會，由家庭與學校合作事宜委員會主席方奕展先生主持，分享嘉賓包括香港南區家長教師會聯會劉頴欣主席、荃灣區家長教師會聯會蘇淑芳主席，以及油尖旺家長教師會聯會蔡德志主席，他們在會上分享了真知灼見，並一致認為現今家長普遍工作繁忙，難以親身出席親子教育講座等活動，「ALO 父母心」為家長提供一個可隨時隨地吸收家長教育資訊的方便渠道，其內容亦十分切合現代家長的需要。



圖片下載：https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1keHhrSrfCqbhKBQ49klMGnWOD6K0Oora



關於「ALO 父母心」

「 ALO父母心」成立於2021年，由非牟利機構「童心網絡」推出，是香港首個家長教育數碼APP/系統平台。「 ALO父母心」以香港教育局推出的幼稚園及小學《家長教育課程架構》為藍本，製作具權威性、系統性及趣味性的多媒體正向育兒資訊，全方位支援家長教育推廣工作。內容涵蓋「認識兒童發展」、「促進兒童健康、愉快及均衡的發展」、「促進家長身心健康」及「促進家長合作與溝通」四大範疇。



「 ALO父母心」擁有專業教育團隊，負責籌劃、製作、支援及監管平台之多媒體家長教育內容，靈活應對新一代父母教養兒童之需要，為本地學校及家長提供家校互動、溝通和分享經驗的全新空間，與各界攜手為孩子的未來共同努力。



關於「童心網絡」

「童心網絡」成立於2020年，專門協助社福界數字化轉型，是業內領先的非政府組織，為兒童康復服務領域數字化的加速器。「童心網絡」以有特殊教育需要的兒童為中心，支持廣泛的服務，包括到校學前康復服務、幼稚園暨幼兒中心兼收計劃、兒童保育健康、少數民族、殘疾、自閉症和老年人。





