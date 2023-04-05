Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, April 6, 2023
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 09:45 HKT/SGT
Share:

來源 NEUCHIPS
NEUCHIPS RecAccel N3000 Delivers Industry Leading Results for MLPerf v3.0 DLRM Inference Benchmarking

SAN JOSE, CA, 2023年4月6日 - (亞太商訊)  - NEUCHIPS, the leader in AI ASIC platforms for deep learning recommendation, participated in MLPerf(TM) v3.0 with their RecAccel(TM) N3000 and demonstrated industry-leading performance and power efficiency. The RecAccel(TM) N3000 system delivered 1.7x better perf-per-watt for inference DLRM while maintaining 99.9% accuracy leveraging its INT8 calibrator. The RecAccel(TM) Quad-N3000 PCIe card is expected to increase perf-per-watt 2.2x while also delivering the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). These results give cloud service providers confidence to choose a new solution on existing and future data center platforms.

Performance per Watt - The RecAccel Quad-N3000 PCIe card is expected to increase perf-per-watt 2.2x more than GPU H100 PCIe.

MLPerf(TM) v3.0 testing was performed on a GIGABYTE G482-Z54 server with AMD EPYC(TM) 7452 32-core CPU and contained eight RecAccel(TM)-N3000-32G-PCIe cards. During the system testing, the RecAccel(TM) N3000 performance resulted in nearly 100% scaling across each card.

"We deliver high-performance computing products that help intelligent systems effectively manage complex data sets," said Kumaran Siva, corporate vice president, Strategic Business Development, AMD. "We are extremely proud of the joint work we have done with NEUCHIPS to achieve leadership performance and power efficiency for DLRM inference in MLPerf(TM) v3.0 using AMD EPYC processors. We look forward to continue working with NEUCHIPS to deliver industry-leading AI solutions."

"We were thrilled to participate in MLPerf(TM) v3.0 and achieve our goal to deliver the world's most energy-efficient DLRM inference platform with the first domain specific architecture," said Youn-Long Lin, the CEO and Chairman of NEUCHIPS. "We look forward to working with the cloud ecosystem to support industry sustainability initiatives."

About NEUCHIPS Inc.

NEUCHIPS Inc. is an AI ASIC solution provider founded by a team of veteran IC & SW design experts in 2019 who are focused on designing the world's best recommendation systems. Our management and R&D team has decades of experience from leading semiconductor companies and hold patents in signal processing, neural networks, and circuit design.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, EPYC, and combinations thereof, are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact Information
Kinny Chen
BD Manager
kinny_chen@neuchips.ai

Tim Lauer
tim_lauer@neuchips.ai

SOURCE: NEUCHIPS

話題 Press release summary

部門 电子, Artificial Intel [AI]
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
NTT and NEC collaborate to promote a decarbonized society  
Thursday, April 6, 2023 10:01:00 AM
REITs Symposium 2023: Staying Resilient Amidst Global Headwinds; to be held on Saturday 20 May 2023  
Apr 6, 2023, 10:00 HKT/SGT
NEUCHIPS RecAccel N3000 Delivers Industry Leading Results for MLPerf v3.0 DLRM Inference Benchmarking  
Apr 6, 2023, 09:45 HKT/SGT
18th Edition of BFSI IT Summit: Singapore  
Apr 6, 2023, 08:00 HKT/SGT
FBS Ends Ultimate Trading Birthday with The Luxury Car Raffle  
Apr 5, 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Mitrade Launches Mitrade Academy: A Fun and Engaging Way to Learn Trading  
Apr 5, 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
Moolec Science Achieves USDA-APHIS Regulatory Status Review Clearance for Molecular Farming Product  
Apr 5, 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
RHTLaw Asia strengthens Real Estate Practice with appointment of new partner  
Apr 5, 2023, 18:00 HKT/SGT
BLUETTI EP600 and AC500 Win Red Dot Design Award 2023  
Apr 5, 2023, 15:00 HKT/SGT
Fast Retailing "Power of Clothing Project" in Cooperation with UNHCR Marks 10th Year Anniversary  
Wednesday, April 5, 2023 2:00:00 PM
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       