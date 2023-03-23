Thursday, 23 March 2023, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Shalom Tel Aviv Dazz Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2023 Innovation Sandbox Contest Dazz Remediation Cloud platform recognized for its innovative ability to accelerate cloud-native remediation and reduce risk for security and development teams.

PALO ALTO, CA, 2023年3月23日 - (亞太商訊) - Dazz, the leader in cloud security remediation, has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference(TM) 2023 Innovation Sandbox contest for its work delivering the Dazz Remediation Cloud SaaS platform. Dazz will present its technology to a panel of renowned industry judges and a live in-person audience on Monday, April 24 at RSA Conference 2023 in San Francisco.

Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz (Credit: Netanel Tobias)

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the most promising young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success and the top 10 finalists have collectively celebrated 75 acquisitions and received $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years. Dazz will have three minutes to pitch to the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.



"The RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest is one of the most exciting highlights of the week as we get to watch 10 of the cybersecurity industry's best and brightest up-and-coming stars shine on stage with provocative and cutting-edge ideas," said Linda Gray Martin, Senior Vice President, RSA Conference. "The demanding challenges and threats we face are only getting more complex in both size and severity, and we need smart, determined and skilled individuals and companies to make an impact and help tackle what lies ahead."



The Dazz Remediation Cloud is a SaaS platform that accelerates cloud-native remediation and risk reduction for security and development teams. The company's patented Root Cause Analysis engine uniquely analyzes data collected from the entire architecture to learn which cloud resource caused the issue seen in the cloud security tool, trace the issue back to the pipeline that was used to deploy it, and discover what triggered its build. Through the Dazz platform, security teams can quickly uncover the commit and developer who applied the change, and then share root cause context for faster, more efficient developer remediation-without any changes to the architecture. As a result, teams are able to quickly uncover blind spots in the CI/CD pipeline, shrink alert backlog, and streamline fixes right in the developer's workflow.



Dazz emerged out of stealth in December 2021, while announcing $60 million in funding. Its investors include some of the world's most prominent venture capital firms, such as Insight Partners, Greylock, Index Ventures, and Cyberstarts. The company already counts 25 of the Fortune 500 as customers.



"We improve the lives of cloud security and development teams by taking the pain and inefficiency out of the manual remediation process," said Merav Bahat, co-founder and CEO of Dazz. "Instead of chasing a never-ending backlog, security teams can now rapidly prioritize the issues that matter most and communicate fixes with context to developers. On average, our customers experience MTTR improvements of 90%, their security and development teams collaborate better together with less friction, and achieve zero criticals within hours."



The RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest kicks off at 12:00 p.m. PT on April 24, and winners will be announced at 3:00 p.m. the same day. The panel of renowned expert judges includes Niloofar Howe, Sr. Operating Partner at Energy Impact Partners; Paul Kocher, Independent Researcher; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; Barmak Meftah, Co-Founder & General Partner at Ballistic Ventures; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President of Business Development Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest.



For more information regarding RSA Conference 2023, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from April 24-27, please visit https://www.rsaconference.com/usa.



About Dazz



Dazz accelerates cloud remediation for security and engineering teams. The Dazz Remediation Cloud maps your code-to-cloud pipelines, reduces your security alerts to their key root causes, and remediates issues right in the developer's workflow. With Dazz, you gain full pipeline visibility, cut through alert noise, increase the value of existing tools, and shrink your risk window by reducing time to remediate. Visit us at dazz.io and follow us on Twitter at @dazz_io and LinkedIn at dazz-io.



About RSA Conference



RSA Conference(TM) is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future topics and gain access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that enable individuals and companies to advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking visionaries and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry, visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.



Contact Information

Tamar Harel

Media Consultant

tamar@shalomtelaviv.com

+972508879311



SOURCE: Dazz



話題 Press release summary





http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2023 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

