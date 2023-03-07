長片《像女人一樣講述》在獲得奧斯卡最佳原創歌曲提名之前，在意大利洛杉磯電影節上走紅地毯並進行放映

|
|國際電影明星 Jacqueline Fernandez 和製片人 Andrea Iervolino 在電影節頒獎典禮上獲獎
|
洛杉磯, 2023年3月8日 - (亞太商訊) - 國際影星Jacqueline Fernandez 在好萊塢製片人 Andrea Iervolino 的陪同下抵達第 18 屆洛杉磯意大利電影、時尚和藝術節 活動。該活動包括電影《像女人一樣講述》的紅毯首映式、放映和問答環節。
《像女人一樣講述》是一部故事片，由七部短片組成，由來自意大利、日本和美國的國際女性電影製作人團隊執導。每個片段都是一個“關於女性的故事，由女性為每個人講述”。演員陣容包括Jennifer Hudson, Marcia Gay Harden, Eva Longoria, Cara Delevingne, 及 Jaqueline Fernandez 等國際知名女演員。
該項目是與 We Do It Together 的合作項目，We Do It Together 是一家倡導性別平等的非營利性電影製作公司，由製片人 Chiara Tilesi 創立。這部電影由 ILBE 製作，包括製片人 Andrea Iervolino、Chiara Tilesi、Lucas Akoskin 和 Monika Bacardi。這部電影目前以Diane Warren 創作、Sofia Carson 演唱的歌曲《掌聲》獲得奧斯卡金像獎最佳原創歌曲提名。
在洛杉磯中國劇院舉行的洛杉磯意大利藝術節頒獎典禮上， Andrea Iervolino 獲得了洛杉磯意大利卓越獎， Jacqueline Fernandez 獲得了洛杉磯意大利人道主義獎。此次活動還頒發了其他獎項，包括 Mike White、Sabrina Impacciatore、Ferzan Ozpetek、Maria Sole Tognazzi 和 Pippo Mezzapesa。
要了解有關該活動的更多信息，請訪問 https://www.losangelesitalia.com
要了解有關 ILBE 集團的更多信息，請訪問 https://ilbegroup.com
