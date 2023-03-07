Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 22:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Graid Technology Graid Technology 宣布推出新的 SupremeRAID 軟件，性能大幅提升 新版本將為使用 SupremeRAID(TM) 保護數據的客戶帶來高達 4-9 倍的順序寫入性能提升，讓從事 AI/ML、視頻處理和類似工作負載的用戶能夠以創紀錄的速度將數據寫入 NVMe 驅動器

加利福尼亞州聖克拉拉市, 2023年3月7日 - (亞太商訊) - Graid Technology 是屢獲殊榮的數據保護提供商和唯一能夠讓客戶獲得 NVMe SSD 全部性能的 RAID 卡的開發商，自豪地宣布推出 SupremeRAID SR-1000 和 SR-1010 產品的新軟件版本。此版本將於 2023 年夏季推出，與之前的 SupremeRAID 版本相比，將帶來更高的性能和更低的 CPU 利用率。

使用傳統的數據保護方法，用戶可以期望順序寫入性能在 2GBps 到 4GBps 之間，因為 I/O 瓶頸將禁止完全訪問 NVMe 驅動器性能。利用 SupremeRAID 和 Graid Technology 正在申請專利的路徑外數據流和新的突破性智能奇偶校驗數據減少技術，用戶可以期望 RAID5 順序寫入的速度超過 90GBps[1]，因為所有 I/O 瓶頸都被消除，允許用戶利用NVMe SSD 的全部性能。



“Graid Technology 提供的這項新增強功能將為 SupremeRAID 的用戶帶來明顯的市場競爭優勢。以如此快的速度將非結構化數據集寫入高速 NVMe 驅動器的能力將為我們的客戶節省大量時間和驅動器基礎設施採購的 TCO 更低，”Graid Technology 總裁兼首席執行官 Leander Yu 說。 “自 2021 年發布第一個產品以來，我們通過為現有客戶提供軟件更新，不斷提高 SupremeRAID 的性能。這清楚地展示了我們技術的強大功能；我們迫不及待地想看看我們能把它推得更遠。”



SupremeRAID 的增強版本提升了 Graid Technology 為全球企業市場帶來的產品。它將提供給所有 Graid Technology 客戶，無論渠道如何，在全面發布後作為免費升級。隨著 Graid Technology 繼續擴大其 OEM、分銷和集成合作夥伴關係，它將繼續與客戶和合作夥伴合作，探索未來產品和軟件增強功能的選項。



CloudFest 2023 3 月 21 日至 23 日在德國舉行。訪問我們的活動頁面，在我們的展位或我們的多個合作夥伴展位中的任何一個預訂會議。要了解有關用於高性能計算的突破性 SupremeRAID NVMe 功能的更多信息，您還可以訪問 graidtech.com。



[1] 基於 Linux RAID5，配備 Intel Xeon Gold 6338 CPU、2.0 GHz x 2 的 32 核、20 個 Phison EPW5970 NVMe 驅動器。



關於Graid Technology

SupremeRAID 是世界上第一款 NVMe 和 NVMeoF RAID 卡，可釋放企業 SSD 性能的全部潛力。在業內專家的帶領下，Graid Technology 正在重新定義下一代 RAID：單張 SupremeRAID 卡可提供 19M IOPS 和 110GB/s 的吞吐量。與我們聯繫：Twitter 或 LinkedIn。



