  • Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Wednesday, 4 January 2023, 12:00 HKT/SGT
「第五屆香港公共關係獎2023」即將推出
增設學界奬項傳承新一代 為公關界培育人才

香港, 2023年1月4日 - (亞太商訊)  - 香港公共關係專業人員協會今日宣佈「第五屆香港公共關係獎2023」即將啟動，2023年1月將舉行「第五屆香港公共關係獎2023」簡介會並接受報名。

「香港公共關係獎」是全港首個由本地公關業界團體舉辦的獎項，於2010年首辦，旨在嘉許機構、團隊及公關從業員，表揚其在籌劃和執行公關計劃的卓越效益，協助機構取得成功。

香港公共關係專業人員協會會長許翠鳳女士表示：「我們欣然宣佈『香港公共關係獎』繼上屆 (2018-2019)成功舉行後，明年將載譽歸來。特別鳴謝陳祖澤博士、胡定旭教授、袁金浩先生及崔綺雲博士分別於籌委會及評審團繼續擔任重要帶領角色，為『香港公共關係獎』領航。評審團成員陣容強盛，份量十足，為『香港公共關係獎』增添公信力及認受性。」

「香港公共關係獎」在提升大眾了解公共關係在加強機構與其持份者溝通、改善彼此關係及協助機構達致目標方面擔當重要角色；同時協助提高香港的公關從業人員的專業水平，令公關行業能為工商機構、公營機構、非政府組織以至社會的發展作出更大貢獻。

「香港公共關係獎2022-23」籌委會主席陳祖澤博士表示：「『香港公共關係獎』一直深受公關界的支持及參與，見證參賽作品無論在內容、形式及深度各方面之水平都不斷提升，當中不乏一些表現出色、成就非凡的公關項目，值得表彰。」陳博士補充：「香港及港人近年面對不少挑戰，而企業傳訊的角色於疫情期間尤其發揮重要功能。有見及此，今屆新設相關獎項類別，令『香港公共關係獎』更多元化。」

「第五屆香港公共關係獎」除續設「公關案例獎項」及「個人獎項」嘉許行業精英外，今屆更會推出「學界」奬項，培育公關新血及推動公關專業的知識累積與傳承，請密切留意香港公共關係專業人員協會公佈有關詳情。


