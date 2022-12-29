Friday, 30 December 2022, 13:52 HKT/SGT Share: 香港文物探知館舉辦「金沙之光 — 古蜀文明展」

香港, 2022年12月30日 - (亞太商訊) - 香港文物探知館即日起舉辦「金沙之光 ― 古蜀文明展」，展出70多件由四川省成都金沙和廣漢三星堆遺址出土的珍貴國家文物，揭示四千年前古蜀的高度文明。

（左起）古物古蹟辦事處總文物主任蕭麗娟、成都市文物局革命文物處處長樊芯妤、發展局文物保育專員蔣志豪、四川省文物局博物館處副處長陳益蛟、古物諮詢委員會主席蘇彰德和成都金沙遺址博物館館長朱章義主持開幕儀式。

金沙遺址出土的金人面像，屬國家一級文物，是展覽重點展品之一。

「太陽神鳥」金箔飾的複製品，其原型屬金沙遺址中最重要的國寶級文物，是展覽重點展品之一。

一九九○年於南丫島大灣出土的石牙璋，其裝飾風格與金沙遺址出土的玉璋相似，顯示中原地區的禮器曾向成都平原和嶺南珠江三角洲地區流播，是展覽重點展品之一。

「金沙之光 ― 古蜀文明展」是發展局與國家文物局上月簽訂《關於深化文化遺產領域交流與合作的框架協議書》後首項展覽。



二○○一年發現的金沙遺址是繼三星堆文明後，古蜀先民在成都平原建立的另一個政治、經濟與文化中心，屬重大考古發現。遺址位於成都市區西北，面積逾五平方公里，已發現多處重要遺存，出土數以萬計的珍貴文物，包括以象牙、金、銅和玉石製成的祭祀器物和生活用具。



金沙遺址出土金器逾200件，是目前夏商時期考古遺址中發現數量與種類最多的一個，是次展出的出土金器包括兩件國家一級文物：金人面像和蛙形金箔。展覽亦會展出金沙遺址中最重要的國寶級文物「太陽神鳥」金箔飾的複製品，介紹古蜀精湛的黃金工藝。



展覽還特意挑選七件香港考古文物與四川的出土文物作比對，包括石鉞、石戈、石環和石牙璋。兩地文物的相似之處顯示中原地區的禮器曾向成都平原和嶺南珠江三角洲地區流播，展現中華古代文明起源的「多元一體性」。



有關國家文物到港和展覽籌備過程，可觀看古物古蹟辦事處（古蹟辦）製作的短片（https://youtu.be/Jq9NCZOKaQI）。



展覽於尖沙咀海防道九龍公園香港文物探知館舉行，展期至明年三月二十九日，免費入場。詳情請瀏覽古蹟辦網頁（https://www.amo.gov.hk/tc/news/index_id_128.html?year=2022）或致電2208 4488查詢。







話題 Press release summary



部門 Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network

