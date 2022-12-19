Monday, 19 December 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Music Licensing, Inc Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場OTC代碼：SONG）宣布投資者的重大更新：211 表備案、潛在的遠期股票拆分或股息以及在納斯達克上市的計劃

佛羅里達州那不勒斯, 2022年12月19日 - (亞太商訊) - Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場OTC代碼：SONG）是全球最大的音樂許可公司之一，Pro Music Rights 的所有者，很高興地宣布已向 FINRA 提交新的 211 表，以恢復其專有報價資格。 該公司現在正在等待 FINRA 處理該申請，並有信心完全恢復其資格。



此外，一旦 FINRA 處理了新的 211 表，Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場OTC代碼：SONG）正在探索遠期股票分割或基於股票的股息。該公司正在考慮 1:5 遠期股票分割以增加流動性、收緊 買賣差價，並增加交易量。 它還正在探索以與當前類別具有相同權利的新類別普通股的形式向股東派發股息的可能性。 Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場代碼：SONG）計劃向 FINRA 提交另一份 211 表，以允許兩類普通股公開交易。



Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場OTC代碼：SONG）一直在與納斯達克位於瑞典的 First North Growth Market 就在該交易所上市進行溝通。 2022年12月15日，公司歐洲資本市場上市顧問DCM Asesores與納斯達克First North Growth Market通話，成為認證顧問。 DCM Asesores 預計將接受培訓，在 2023 年 2 月中下旬之前成為一名認證顧問，並指導 Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易代碼：SONG）完成在納斯達克 First North Growth Market 的上市程序。 納斯達克已經確認保留代號 NASDAQ: MUSIC for Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC: SONG) 的上市。



在其他新聞中，Music Licensing, Inc.（場外交易市場OTC代碼：SONG）正在與其法律顧問合作，收集對 Ayujoy Herbals（場外交易市場代碼：AJOY）的勝訴判決，並預計將收到 Pro Music 向 FINRA 提交的仲裁投訴的回复 Rights 和 Jake P. Noch 家族辦公室在 2023 年 1 月 6 日之前向 OTC Link LLC 尋求 386,574,108.25 美元加上利息和費用。



關於 Pro Music Rights, Inc. (ProMusicRights.com)



Pro Music Rights 是美國有史以來成立的第五個公共表演權組織 (PRO)。 它的被許可方包括 TikTok、iHeart Media、Triller、Napster、7Digital、Vevo 等數百家知名公司。 Pro Music Rights 在美國控制著 7.4% 的估計市場份額，代表超過 2,500,000 件作品，其中包括 A$AP Rocky、Wiz Khalifa、Pharrell、Young Jeezy、Juelz Santana、Lil Yachty、MoneyBaggYo、Larry June、 Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz、Migos、Gucci Mane、Young Dolph、Trinidad James、Fall Out Boy 以及無數其他人。 如需更多信息，請訪問 promusicrights.com。



本新聞稿包含經修訂的 1933 年證券法第 27A 條和 1934 年證券交易法第 21E 條含義內的某些前瞻性陳述，這些陳述旨在涵蓋由此產生的安全港。 請投資者註意，所有前瞻性陳述都涉及風險和不確定性，包括但不限於 Music Licensing, Inc. 和 Pro Music Rights, Inc. 完成其既定業務計劃的能力。 Music Licensing, Inc. & Pro Music Rights, Inc. 認為此處包含的前瞻性陳述所依據的假設是合理的，任何假設都可能不准確，因此無法保證前瞻性陳述包含 在本新聞稿中將被證明是準確的。 鑑於此處包含的前瞻性陳述中固有的重大不確定性，包含此類信息不應被視為 Pro Music Rights, Inc.、Music Licensing, Inc. 或任何其他人的陳述。



聯繫人：

investors@ProMusicRights.com



來源: Music Licensing, Inc



