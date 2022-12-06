NUNMN & Nulab Technology Ltd.網上商店推出多種NMN保健品以供香港市場

|
|
|Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 06:00 HKT/SGT
|
來源 NUNMN
|
香港, 2022年12月7日 - (亞太商訊) - NUNMN隸屬Nulab Technology Ltd.，是一家加拿大公司，提供99.5%的純NMN保健品，公司發展迅速，規模壯大，現已進駐香港市場。以往銷售市場僅限加拿大和美國各地，公司為擴大銷售業務，面向香港市場及消費者推出NMN保健品，成為其進入亞洲市場的切入點。
在最近的一次採訪中，Nulab Technology Ltd. 總裁Alan M.表示，「每年，該保健品都會受到來自世界各地大量新用戶的青睞。我們收到來自各大洲客戶的諮詢。所有產品均獲加拿大衛生部授權，能有效提升健康水平，滿足消費者需求。香港只是我們全球業務擴展計劃二階段的一部分！」
據Alan M.介紹，NUNMN和Nulab Technology Ltd.近期的業務擴展只是戰略規劃的開始。公司已着手市場調研，以便在歐洲和南美市場能站穩腳跟。
關於NUNMN和Nulab Technology Ltd.
Nulab Technology Ltd. 總裁表示，公司最初在加拿大以保健品供應商的身份開始發展，現已通過其全球網絡及網站為世界各地客戶提供服務。
如今，公司在加拿大具有穩定的客戶，且美國市場增長勢頭良好，已為業務擴展打下堅實的基礎。經過幾個月的研究、測試和籌備，網上商店正式向香港市場開放。
NUNMN是一家領先的美容健康公司，在加拿大和美國設有辦事處，即將在香港設立辦事處。公司致力於重新定義人們的健康與年齡。
哈佛大學醫學院的遺傳學教授David Sinclair發現，NMN（99.5%）可以為人體廣泛吸收，從而改善健康與新陳代謝，大腦功能和心血管也因此得到改善。
煙酰胺單核苷酸（NMN）分子會轉化為化學成分煙酰胺腺嘌呤二核苷酸（NAD+），該化學成分非常重要，眾所周知。人體吸收NAD+為多個體內活動提供燃料，包括DNA損傷修復、能量的生產以及免疫力的提高。因此，NAD+有助於維持高代謝，並保持整個身體機能的健康。
媒體聯繫人：
Alan M.
郵箱：hello@nunmn.com
網址：https://nunmn.com/zh/
電話：1(888) 666-6851
話題 Press release summary
部門 食品, 美容/护肤
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
NUNMN and Nulab Technology LTD. Supplements Opening Their Online Store to the Hong Kong Market
Dec 7, 2022, 05:30 HKT/SGT
|
|
Series of "Overseas Talents' China Visit to Shenzhen" Events Successfully Held
Dec 6, 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
CMS (867.HK) Joins Hand with Incyte on Ruxolitinib Cream, Brings 1st Repigmentation Drug for Vitiligo Patient
Dec 6, 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Mitsubishi Power Completes Refurbishment of Unit 1 at Hartha Thermal Power Station in Iraq
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 5:07:00 PM
|
|
Investigation and analysis of the three major challenges and advantages of developing business in the GBA
Dec 6, 2022, 17:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Global pharma giants partner Singapore researchers to boost innovation in biologics and vaccines manufacturing
Dec 6, 2022, 14:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Wintermar Offshore (WINS:JK) Fully Repays USD 45 Million Loan to IFC
Dec 6, 2022, 12:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fintactics announces its new ventures Holoul and Leza'am; Signs MOU with Aion Digital and Bitfy Holdings at Trescon's World Fintech Show
Dec 6, 2022, 11:47 HKT/SGT
|
|
Novotech Awarded the Asia Pacific CRO of the Year 2022 for Best Practices in Clinical Trials
Dec 6, 2022, 11:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
Olympus to Join Government Project to Verify Dissemination of Endoscopic AI Diagnosis in Vietnam
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 10:00:00 AM
|
|
More Press release >>