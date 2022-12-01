Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, December 2, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 1 December 2022, 18:39 HKT/SGT
Share:
賽馬會「釋心同行」 計劃 國際自殺者親友關懷日2022 生命熱線注入戲劇治療元素助同路人治癒
WhatsApp動態貼圖為大眾打氣

香港, 2022年12月1日 - (亞太商訊)  - 在自殺事件中，痛苦的不僅是逝世者，還有無數留下來的人。他們失去摯愛的痛楚，不會隨時間的推移而消散。他們經歷長期煎熬及哀傷，甚至可能會對日常生活以至身體功能造成影響，因此，我們更應給予經歷親友自殺的人士心靈及精神上的支持，以預防悲劇再次發生。

10幅由自殺者親友繪畫的畫作製作成動態貼圖，並可應用於即時通訊應用程式WhatsApp，為大眾打氣。

自殺者家屬在祝願儀式，透過放紙飛機，為離世親人、同路人及自己，送上祝福。

互動劇場鼓勵自殺者家屬，透過與離世親人的連繫、及與同路人的連結，尋找力量「行落去」。

今年11月19日是國際自殺者親友關懷日（International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day），「生命熱線」作為香港首間以華語推行自殺者親友支援計劃的機構，與海外逾300多個城市同時響應及支持是項活動。由「生命熱線」主辦、香港賽馬會慈善信託基金捐助推行的賽馬會「釋心同行」計劃於2022年11月20日假大埔「香港青年獎勵計劃賽馬會愛丁堡公爵訓練營」舉行主題名為「仍然在一起」的活動，予自殺者親友參加，並推出WhatsApp動態貼圖，希望喚起社會大眾對自殺者親友及身邊人之關懷。

戲劇治療助舒緩哀傷
根據研究指出，每名自殺離世者會令6至10名親友情緒受困擾，而他們的自殺風險較一般人高4.5倍，自殺者親友的哀傷歷程十分漫長，受影響人數眾多且具自殺風險。60多位自殺者的親友參與是次關懷日活動，透過戲劇遊戲及創作、互動戲劇及特別的祝願儀式，以釋放參與者的情感，讓因自殺事件而失去至親的人有一個互相療癒、互助及分享的機會，鼓勵自殺者親友把對至親這份思念，轉化成力量，一起尋找活著的意義，在人生旅途中邁進。

WhatsApp動態貼圖為大家打氣
其中兩位自殺者親友以繪畫心意卡抒發內心感受，透過輕鬆的卡通畫作製作成動態貼圖，並可應用於即時通訊應用程式WhatsApp，讓大眾主動關懷身邊人，尤其情緒受困擾的人士及自殺者親友，耐心聆聽及陪伴他們面對生命中各種挑戰。 下載WhatsApp動態貼圖的連結如下:
https://whatsticker.online/p/6367112ECiIlA/HK/zh

生命熱線首創自殺者親友支援服務 關懷有助親友走出陰霾
「生命熱線」執行總監吳志崑先生表示：「很高興『生命熱線』今年獲香港賽馬會慈善信託基金捐助，推行賽馬會『釋心同行』計劃，為自殺者親友提供專業輔導及益友服務，協助他們渡過哀傷，重整生命的意義，讓陷入哀傷情緒的家屬獲得適時支援。自2008年開始，『生命熱線』開展全港首個以華語推行的自殺者親友支援計劃，至今已為超過1,000名家屬包括成人和孩子提供專業的哀傷輔導，家屬透過個人輔導及同路人互助小組活動，讓他們理解當前的情緒反應，並從同路人的分享獲得安慰與共鳴。由於社會大眾缺乏對「自殺」及自殺者親友的關注，對自殺感到陌生、甚至視為禁忌，這令留下的人寧願埋藏哀傷，默默承受巨大的心靈創傷，而不向外界求助。」他補充：「簡單到一個溫暖的問候、一個擁抱、一段關懷的對話，已可以起很大的作用，因此，我們今年透過自殺者親友的畫作製作成動態貼圖，希望大家能為身邊親友送上愛與關懷 。」


話題 Press release summary

部門 Local Biz
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
Latest Press Releases
Malaysian Investors take part in Indonesia Investment Forum in Penang  
Dec 2, 2022, 01:00 HKT/SGT
A Game-Changing Web3 Antivirus Hits the Market  
Dec 1, 2022, 23:05 HKT/SGT
The 23rd Hong Kong Forum gathered 100 global business leaders from Federation of Hong Kong Business Associations Worldwide to explore the latest opportunities in Hong Kong  
Dec 1, 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Argus Research: Society Pass (Nasdaq: SOPA) Builds a Loyalty-Driven E-Commerce Platform in Southeast Asia  
Dec 1, 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
What is AVAX? Everything You Need to Know About Avalanche  
Dec 1, 2022, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Palladium One Announces C$4.0 million Private Placement Financing  
Dec 1, 2022, 20:00 HKT/SGT
Eisai to Present Preclinical and Clinical Research on Eribulin at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium  
Thursday, December 1, 2022 7:09:00 PM
12th HKTDC Business of IP Asia Forum opens today  
Dec 1, 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
Honda Unveils Next-generation Technologies of Honda SENSING 360 and Honda SENSING Elite  
Thursday, December 1, 2022 6:01:00 PM
The 39th edition of World AI Show sets a rapid pace for the adoption of AI in the Indian landscape  
Dec 1, 2022, 16:48 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
頂部 | 關於我們 | 服務 | 合作夥伴 | 聯繫 | 隱私權政策 | 使用條款 | RSS
美國： +1 214 890 4418 | 北京： +86 400 879 3881 | 香港： +852 8192 4922 | 新加坡： +65 6549 7068 | 東京： +81 3 6859 8575

       