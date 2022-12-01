Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 22:44 HKT/SGT Share:

來源 Prenetics Global Limited Prenetics公布一項2,000萬美元股份回購計劃及獲納入MSCI全球微型股指數

倫敦和香港 , 2022年11月30日 - (亞太商訊) - 全球領先的基因及診斷檢測公司Prenetics Global Limited （納斯達克：PRE）（「Prenetics」或「公司」）今日宣布，公司董事會已授權一項股份回購計劃。同時，公司亦獲納入成為MSCI全球微型股指數（香港）的成份股，並將於今日美國股市盤後正式生效。



董事會批准股份回購計劃



公司董事會已授權一項股份回購計劃，據此，公司可於24個月內回購總值最多2,000萬美元的公司A類普通股（「回購計劃」）。



根據上述回購計劃，公司可適時以當時市場價格通過二級市場購回自身發行的股票，亦可通過私人磋商交易、大宗交易及/或其他法律上允許的方式進行交易，同時公司亦可訂立一項或多項交易計劃。公司將使用現有現金及現金等價物或未來現金流作為回購所需資金。而回購交易的實際時間和金額將由公司根據實際市場狀況而考慮決定，並取決於多項因素，包括公司的資本狀況、流動性、財務狀況和資本用途、股票交易價格、監管要求和其他資本市場狀況。該授權回購沒有實際約束性，並不要求公司收購任何特定數量的股份或證券，並可隨時修改、暫停或終止此回購計劃。



Prenetics獲納入MSCI全球微型股指數（香港）



Prenetics將獲納入為MSCI全球微型股指數（香港）的成份股，並於今日在美國股市盤後正式生效。



Prenetics獲納入MSCI全球微型股指數後，該指數共有17家以香港為總部的公司被納入。根據MSCI，整個MSCI全球微型股指數涵蓋來自22個已發展市場（包括香港）共299個成份股。請查看以下官方鏈接以獲取更多相關資訊。



https://www.msci.com/our-solutions/indexes/market-classification



MSCI為全球股票指數的領先提供商，被公認為全球機構投資者優化投資組合（尤其是被動指數基金）的基準。MSCI涵蓋經營業績良好的公司，並根據其市值、自由流通比例及流動性、全球投資者可購買量及最少交易日數等客觀因素評估公司。



Prenetics行政總裁兼聯合創始人楊聖武先生表示：「今天所宣布的股份回購計劃，彰顯公司致力為股東創造長期價值。我們認為，不但全球市場受到波動，公司股票亦隨著禁售期屆滿而出現波動，現時交易價格低於2.07億美元的淨賬面價值，絕對是公司的良機為股東創造理想投資回報。



公司業務基礎維持強勁，資產負債表亦十分健康，其流動資產淨值為 2.5 億美元，並有望經上調 2022 財政年度預測後，實現收入至2.7億美元至2.8億美元範圍內，以及經調整稅息折舊及攤銷前利潤至4,700萬美元至5,300萬美元之間。我們將透過自身業務增長、併購和其他形式的認可資本配置等途徑，採取循序漸進和靈活的資本配置策略。



此外，Prenetics獲納入MSCI全球微型股指數（香港）為一個重要的里程碑，反映不同持分者對公司長期發展策略的信心。這是Prenetics首個被納入的指數，我們期望未來短期內能被納入更多被市場認可的指數中。」



關於Prenetics Global Limited (納斯達克：PRE)

成立於2014年，Prenetics是全球主要的基因及診斷檢測公司，透過專注於預防疾病、診斷測試和個性化護理服務的三大支柱，致力實踐去中心化醫療保健行業的使命，把健康帶到全球數以百萬計的群眾身邊，無論何時何地，任何人士都會得到全面並且簡易的相關服務。在具遠見的創業家楊聖武先生的領導下，Prenetics業務跨越全球九個地區，包括英國、香港、印度、南非和東南亞等。Prenetics開發了消費版基因檢測產品和早期大腸癌篩查測試；提供新型冠狀病毒核酸測試、快速在家診斷檢測和醫學基因檢測。如欲瞭解更多有關Prenetics的資訊，請參閱: www.prenetics.com



查詢:



投資者:

investors@prenetics.com



前瞻性陳述



In addition to historical information, this release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements by our management or the Board regarding expectations for the repurchase of our common shares, including the aggregate amount, timing, and manner of such repurchases, and statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of us, our management or the Board. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include, but are not limited to: changes in applicable laws or regulations applicable to Prenetics; developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the regulatory environment and changes in laws, regulations or policies in which Prenetics operate; Prenetics’ ability to successfully compete in highly competitive industries and markets; Prenetics’ ability to continue to adjust its offerings to meet market demand; Prenetics’ ability to attract customers to choose its products and services and grow its ecosystem; political instability in the jurisdictions in which Prenetics operates; the overall economic environment and general market and economic conditions in the jurisdiction in which Prenetics operates; and Prenetics’ ability to execute its strategies, manage growth and maintain its corporate culture as it grows. In addition to the foregoing factors, you should also carefully consider the other risks and uncertainties included in Prenetics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates or forward-looking statements. Prenetics does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.



公司網站



Prenetics計劃將其網站作為公司重要資訊的傳播渠道。公司將例行在公司網站（https://www.prenetics.com/）上發布有關公司的財務資料和其他重要資訊供參閱。因此，我們建議閣下除了關注Prenetics的新聞稿、SEC的文件以及公開電話會議和網絡廣播之外，還請關注我們網站的投資者關係頁面 https://ir.prenetics.com/。此外，閣下可以通過瀏覽我們的投資者關係頁面（https://ir.prenetics.com/）內的「Request Email Alerts」（電郵提醒）部分，並註冊您的電郵地址時，從而自動接收電郵提醒和其他有關本公司的資訊。然而，公司網站內的其他資訊並非Prenetics向SEC提交文件的內容。





