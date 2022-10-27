Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, October 27, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 12:42 HKT/SGT
來源 QFPay HK
電子支付服務商QFPay HK首度推出融資產品迎「商業數據通」為企業提供一站式金流管理
參與試行項目一年 成功助中小企短時間內申獲銀行貸款

香港, 2022年10月27日 - (亞太商訊)  - 金管局於2022年10月24日正式推出的「商業數據通」Commercial Data Interchange (CDI)，使銀行可在商戶許可下獲取營銷數據，透過數據分享大幅簡化及加快融資審批程序，冀協助企業及中小企業務發展。電子支付服務商QFPay HK於2021年成為首批參與金管局CDI試行階段的移動支付及大數據科技公司，在獲中小企授權下，透過CDI為銀行提供大量實時客觀的交易及消費數據，協助銀行更準確了解商戶最新的業務狀況。為配合CDI的正式推出，QFPay HK夥拍多間金融機構合作設計多項嶄新的融資產品，如營收共享型融資（Revenue-Based Financing）及各種POS付款融資（Point-of-Sales Financing），大大提高中小企貸款批核的機會及加快審批程序。

電子支付服務商QFPay HK首度推出融資產品迎「商業數據通」，聯合始創人兼總經理梁生光表示公司積極拓展一站式金流管理服務。

電競及遊戲零售店2000 Fun創辦人及營運總監李春藝（左）與梁生光分享中小企貸款的困難及如何透過CDI成功加快貸款審批。

零售業總銷貨價值近月錄得增長，反映本港零售市場在疫情緩和及限聚令鬆綁下持續復甦，不少商戶急需籌集資金重新拓展市場，包括重開分店及招聘人手，同時支援線上和海外業務。銀行提供的低息貸款向來受中小企青睞，但在過去兩年疫情打擊下，不少商戶的財務數據不理想，加上銀行審批流程較嚴格，不少中小企在貸款上面對莫大的困難。QFPay HK透過CDI不但為銀行提供商戶業務的最新參考數據，更為商戶省卻大量自行搜羅及整合的程序，成功幫助不少中小企渡過難關。

QFPay HK更在過去短短一年的試行階段成就電競及遊戲零售店2000 Fun向銀行取得貸款，突破以往冗長的銀行貸款程序。2000 Fun創辦人及營運總監李春藝對成功申請融資表示欣喜：「一般而言，針對非傳統零售行業，銀行在貸款審核時態度通常較為保守，申請程序冗雜。但公司在QFPay HK的協助下，成功向銀行提供可靠實時的交易數據，在大數據的支持下僅在短時間內便通過了審批程序，向銀行取得七位數的貸款，擴展公司業務。」

QFPay HK聯合始創人兼總經理梁生光 (Will Leung)表示︰「公司一直致力為商戶提供便利、安全及快捷的支付服務，並積極拓展多元化業務以支援中小企應對瞬息萬變的市場挑戰。是次參與金管局的CDI項目成為香港商業數據基建項目的領航員之一，公司已與多間金融機構合作，為市場及中小企推出多項融資貸款產品，未來亦會繼續配合銀行業開放API，為商戶提供更多元化的金流管理服務。」

關於QFPay HK
QFPay HK（香港錢方好近）成立於2015年，主力發展電子支付平台，至今已整合超過10款本地支付方法，包含信用卡（Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay）及各種二維碼錢包（Alipay, PayMe for Business, WeChat Pay, 轉數快, 雲閃付等），直至2022年服務超過一萬個商戶，在電子消費券帶動下業務更節節上升。QFPay HK近年積極為中小企推出不同的融資產品，開拓電子商貿解決方案服務擴展多元化業務，銳意為中小企提供一站式金流管理服務。

新聞稿由Wasabi Creation代QFPay HK發出。

傳媒聯絡：
Jenny Cheung (YT) 電話：2811 4900/ 6230 9642 電郵：yt.cheung@wasabic.com.hk
Jenny Lau 電話：2811 4900/ 9040 0988 電郵：jenny@wasabic.com.hk


