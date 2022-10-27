Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 27 October 2022, 15:52 HKT/SGT
一田百貨行政總裁黃思麗榮膺為「日本食普及親善大使」

香港, 2022年10月27日 - (亞太商訊)  - 一田百貨行政總裁黃思麗女士獲日本農林水產省任命為「日本食普及親善大使」，以表揚黃氏領導一田百貨在香港多年來致力推動日本食材及飲食文化。儀式日前在日本國駐香港總領事官邸舉行，並由日本國駐香港總領事岡田健一大使親身頒發任命狀。


一田百貨行政總裁黃思麗女士（右）獲日本農林水產省任命為「日本食普及親善大使」，並由日本國駐香港總領事岡田健一大使（左）親身頒發任命狀。

一田百貨行政總裁黃思麗女士表示：「一田一直致力推動現代日式生活百貨的購物新體驗，優質的日本食材是不可或缺。我非常感激日本當局多年來對一田的支持，令一田能夠經常從日本不同地方引入品質上乘、產地當造的頂級食材，讓市民可以簡便地享受味美高質的日本鮮肉及蔬果。我十分榮幸獲任命為『日本食普及親善大使』， 未來亦會繼續與日本當局及團隊緊密合作，打造更多新猷推廣日本食材及和食體驗。」

「日本食普及親善大使」自2015年起由日本農林水產省主辦，旨在進一步向海外推廣日本食材及飲食文化。

一田百貨自2008年升格登場，定位為「日式生活百貨」，由日本進口的貨品佔整體貨品逾6成，種類多達20,000種，當中由日本空運到港的鮮肉及蔬果分別佔3及5成，一直以來深受顧客歡迎；每年平均亦會舉辦多個以日本不同地方為主題的推廣企劃，以推動日本飲食文化。一田百貨合共有14間分店，當中包括3間百貨、9間超市及2間便利店，遍佈港九新界，讓市民可以輕易體驗日式生活百貨的購物驚喜。


