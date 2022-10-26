廈門象嶼：大宗供應鏈服務龍頭，首三季經營業績再創新高

|
|
|Wednesday, 26 October 2022, 20:05 HKT/SGT
|
香港, 2022年10月26日 - (亞太商訊) - 10月26日晚間，廈門象嶼（600057.SH）公佈2022年首九個月業績，首三季實現營業收入3,918億元（人民幣，下同），較上年同期增13.74%；歸屬於上市公司股東的淨利潤（下稱「歸母淨利潤」）21.73億元，較上年同期增31.23%；淨資產收益率15.26%，較上年同期上升1.91個百分點。公司營業收入、歸母淨利潤均創同期歷史新高，經營效益持續提升。
廈門象嶼是中國大宗供應鏈服務龍頭企業，以中國廣大的製造業企業作為主要目標客群，致力於為其提供具有針對性的供應鏈解決方案和全程一站式服務，包括大宗商品采購分銷、物流、供應鏈金融、資訊諮詢等，以降低流通成本，提高流通效率，助力製造業企業降本增效，賺取服務收益。廈門象嶼經營的大宗商品已涵蓋金屬礦産、農產品、能源化工、新能源等，核心產品品類均位列行業前列。目前公司已在業內率先構建起以「公、鐵、水、倉」為核心，覆蓋全國、連接海外的網絡化物流服務體系，構築起差異化競爭優勢。
2022年以來，新冠疫情反復、地緣局勢緊張、大宗商品價格震蕩，對大宗供應鏈企業的經營管理和風險控制能力提出了更高要求。廈門象嶼表示，面對多重挑戰，公司保持戰略定力，持續優化客戶結構、豐富商品組合、夯實物流支撐、完善風控體系，有效應對産業週期波動和外部風險事項，在此基礎上抓住機遇拓展市場份額，挖潛業務機會，確保整體經營保持穩健。
三季報顯示，廈門象嶼製造業企業服務量佔比達50%以上，首三季經營貨量達1.41億噸，鋁、新能源、大豆等品類供應鏈經營業績均實現了大幅增長，其中新能源供應鏈營業收入達147億元，較上年同期增151%；毛利3.85億元，較上年同期增245%。
近年來，廈門象嶼以完善的業務體系、穩健的發展節奏、可期的未來前景，獲得越來越多投資機構的關注。今年上半年，廈門象嶼同時被5家內地社保基金組合持有，是A股市場中最受社保基金青睞的上市公司之一。
展望未來，廈門象嶼表示，公司將錨定「成為世界一流的供應鏈服務企業」的戰略願景，持續優化客戶結構、商品組合、業務模式、盈利模式，完善風控體系，提高綜合收益水準，力爭超額完成2022年全年經營目標。
點擊查看報告全文：《廈門象嶼股份有限公司2022年第三季度報告》
http://www.sse.com.cn/disclosure/listedinfo/announcement/c/new/2022-10-27/600057_20221027_2_BiPcBRXR.pdf
話題 Press release summary
部門 Transport & Logistics, 金融
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network
Copyright © 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network
|
|
|
|
Latest Press Releases
|
|
Xiamen Xiangyu Co., Ltd.: A Giant of Commodity Supply Chain Service, Reaching Record High Results in the Last Three Quarters
Oct 26, 2022, 20:04 HKT/SGT
|
|
Malaysian Genomics Signs Strategic Collaboration Agreement for Expansion in the UAE
Oct 26, 2022, 19:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
#WBSDubai Shines the spotlight on web3, crypto regulations and future of finance
Oct 26, 2022, 18:04 HKT/SGT
|
|
Take A Chance, Be The Pioneer Of The New Era With Nibiru
Oct 26, 2022, 17:42 HKT/SGT
|
|
Fujitsu embarks on digital collaboration with WBCSD for carbon neutral transportation
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 3:07:00 PM
|
|
Giant Biogene has Entered Offering Stage: China's Leading Skin Treatment Company with Annual Profits of More Than RMB800 Million
Oct 26, 2022, 12:30 HKT/SGT
|
|
Mitsubishi Corporation Establishes New Branches in Akita and Choshi
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 11:52:00 AM
|
|
The 10th edition of IBEX INDIA, an international trade fair and conference for the BFSI Tech & Fintech sector
Oct 26, 2022, 10:20 HKT/SGT
|
|
Vodafone and NTT DOCOMO sign MoU to cooperate to drive greater system integration and service efficiency in Open RAN
Wednesday, October 26, 2022 8:22:00 AM
|
|
Serco Named a Finalist in 15th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards
Oct 25, 2022, 23:00 HKT/SGT
|
|
More Press release >>