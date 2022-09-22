Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Thursday, September 22, 2022
ACN Newswire能提供全方位的服務。對於希望向媒體、業界和金融市場披露和傳播資訊的公司和組織，我們能為您安排即時的新聞發佈。ACN Newswire的新聞稿包括英文、簡體中文、繁體中文、韓文和日文等多種語言版本。
Thursday, 22 September 2022, 16:46 HKT/SGT
深睿醫療聯合華西醫院最新研究被 NPJ-Digital Medicine收錄，全面提高肺部疾病診斷效率和準確性

香港, 2022年9月22日 - (亞太商訊)  - 近日，由四川大學華西醫院聯合深睿醫療共同開發的“基於真實世界的大規模胸部CT和CXR數據的人工智能肺部診斷的臨床應用系統”的研究成果發表在Nature Partner Journal - Digital Medicine（IF：15.357）。臨床真實場景下的研究表明，該系統可以極大地提高肺部疾病診斷效率和準確性，其表現可媲美三甲醫院專業臨床醫生，以創新的人工智能技術在減輕醫生工作強度的同時，提升了醫生對於疾病診斷的精準性，適合向基層醫院推廣應用，整體提高醫療服務水平。

收錄論文

（圖1）研究框架圖

（圖2）模型在CT和CXR隊列的表現

呼吸道疾病是危害人類健康的重大疾病，對全球衛生機構造成重大負擔。肺癌是癌症相關發病率和死亡率的主要原因，佔中國37.0%的新發病例和39.2%的死亡病例。目前對於多種肺部疾病篩查或就診處於從實驗室研究轉向臨床應用研究的過程中，仍然存在許多難題待解決。

本研究從大規模真實世界數據蒐集、胸部疾病臨床診斷路徑、臨床診斷流程嵌入部署等諸多維度入手，分析在目前醫療AI+輔助診斷系統中待完善的方面，並完成了臨床真實世界驗證研究，旨在實現臨床可操作的診斷，從而支持改善臨床決策，減輕醫生工作強度，提升診療精度。

本文使用來自真實世界大規模、多中心的胸部疾病數據集，共計5萬多CT數據及近7萬CXR數據，進行模型的訓練、內部驗證及外部驗證，訓練出可以識別8種常見胸部疾病以及20種常見胸部異常的綜合智能診斷系統-DeepMRDTR，並且評估模型對於不同機構患者的泛化性和魯棒性。值得注意的是，本研究在標籤的生成中，將胸部疾病以及胸部徵象異常進行了明確的區分，並且對於常見的同一病人的多種疾病以及徵象進行相應的解析，從而更容易在真實臨床場景中應用。

研究團隊將該系統與4組具有不同年資來自不同科室的醫生進行對比。結果表明，不同背景的醫生在胸部影像的判別表現上有較大的差異，但模型不僅對不同疾病的識別能力媲美高年資專家，同時表現更為穩定；同時，在不增加醫生的診斷時間的前提下，DeepMRDTR可以助力縮短診斷工作流程時間，特別是在與低年資醫生協同工作時，表現尤為明顯。

該研究基於四川大學華西醫院與深睿醫療聯合開發的“面向呼吸疾病的醫學人工智能數據庫”，已納入近50萬臨床病例，數據范圍包括病例基本信息、各項臨床診斷及檢驗等信息，疾病覆蓋肺癌、肺炎、COPD、哮喘、氣管/支氣管炎、肺結核等21種呼吸系統常見疾病。該數據庫榮登工業和信息化部和國家藥品監督管理局公示的“人工智能醫療器械創新任務揭榜單位名單”。

近幾年基於人工智能技術的創新應用已經深度融入醫療傳統工作流程中，為醫療行業升級轉型提供了關鍵思路。深睿醫療以臨床需求為出發點，構建了包括AI的輔助診斷、智能篩查、臨床決策、患者服務到醫療大數據治理、科學研究、醫生培訓、能力建設等全鏈路的人工智能服務。堅持自主創新，切入更多醫療場景中，填補行業空白，目前已獲700多個專利及軟著，累計影響因子超1200，牽頭或參與了7項科技部重點研發計劃，9項國家自然科學基金，30多個省市級科研項目。今年，在工業和信息化部和國家藥品監督管理局公示的“人工智能醫療器械創新任務揭榜單位名單”中，深睿醫療共有6個牽頭或參與的項目上榜，全面展示強大的科學研究和產業化能力。

AI與醫療行業的結合變得越來越緊密，深睿醫療秉承讓看病不再困難的願景，以臨床需求為導向，注重產品創新和科研成果的轉化，不斷打磨和完善產品，為醫生和患者提供更便捷的服務，全面助力醫療智慧化建設做貢獻。

